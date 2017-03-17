Scoring from penalties in FIFA 17 could have just become '10 times harder'

A new patch has changed the entire notion of how to take penalties in the game.

This method of taking penalties is about to change

What’s the story?

Scoring penalties in FIFA 17 have just become ‘10 times harder’ according to a report in DreamTeam FC. Apparently, a new patch has changed the entire notion of how to take penalties in the game.

The handy arrow which used to appear while taking a penalty kick in FIFA 17, has apparently been removed. The gamers will now have to depend on their skill and precision to score from penalties thus making the system fairer.

In case you didn’t know…

The process of taking penalty kicks have changed in the game through the years. In FIFA 16, a gamer had to focus on power and direction while taking a penalty kick. If there was too much direction and/or power the ball would go flying over the crossbar.

In FIFA 17, however, the gamer was in entire control of the penalty taker’s movement, starting from the run-up to the finish. This gave the game a much more life-like feel.

The heart of the matter

However, if the reports are believed to be true, all that could change.

Several gamers have come across this new method in the latest upcoming patch. It has been confirmed by many, that at least in Ultimate Team mode, the arrow will be removed for good. This change has been got a mixed response.

Some of the gamers are less thrilled about. They took to FIFA sub-Reddit to vent their disgust and claimed that it has now become difficult to score from the spot.

One of the users wrote: “Oh sh** no more arrow, that is not good, makes it 10x more difficult.”

Others are of the opinion that now scoring from penalties require the gamer to be more skilled. “Harder for everyone, meaning it is now more skill based, not based on whether or not it is you or your opponent with the arrow,” one of them wrote.

The patches, though, have not yet been verified by EA Sports and could weel be a glitch for some players. Having said that, there are screenshots that attest to the new change.

What’s next?

It is unlikely that the console version will receive such a patch. However, this indicates to one significant notion. It would be safe to say that taking penalties will be different in FIFA 18 as EA continues to experiment with it.

Author’s take

Yes, scoring is sure to become more difficult and the skill of the gamers will now be even more important with the arrows gone. This is not entirely a bad thing as the game is all about establishing one’s superiority over the others.

