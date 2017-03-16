5 fastest players in the history of FIFA

Here we take a look at the five of the fastest players in the history of the game.

In FIFA 05, Thierry Henry was the highest rated player with an overall rating of 97

Speed has been an essential attribute for the players in FIFA ever since the concept was added to the game. Your faster players can easily outrun the slow opposition and thereby you get a substantial advantage over your opponent.

When your players are quick, you can automatically play better – it’s as simple as that.

Among the fastest players of this generation are Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gareth Bale and Theo Walcott. But are they the fastest in the history of the game or have there been players with higher pace ratings? Keep in mind though, the ratings were blown up exorbitantly by EA Sports back in the days

#1 Thierry Henry (Pace 98, Acceleration 98)

In FIFA 05, Thierry Henry was the highest rated player with an overall rating of 97. This instalment of the game itself had 60 players with overall ratings above 90 and that Henry got the top honours was no surprise.

The Frenchman, who has won many accolades throughout his career, had just endured his best possible season. Back in 2003-04, Arsenal had been unbeaten in the league, a feat that has still not been matched, and Henry had finished as the top scorer.

He was always known for his blistering pace and ball control. Dancing past flying tackles from the defenders was second nature to him. Henry was deservedly awarded a pace rating of 98 along with acceleration at 98 – the highest in the history of the game.