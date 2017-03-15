5 players with potential to become world's best in FIFA 17

We have picked five players from the FIFA 17 database who have the potential to become one of the best in the game.

@Th_King_slayer by Sankalp Srivastava Top 5 / Top 10 15 Mar 2017, 18:30 IST

Rashford has the potential to reach a massive rating of 90

FIFA 17, a platform where football fans can relive the action on the field in the virtual world. Where one can make the team he loves do what the players in real life have not been able to. It also presents a chance to get into your club’s manager’s boost and help your team to the biggest podiums in world football.

It does sound a bit easy, but it isn’t actually. On the way to glory, you have to handle the finances of the club, ensure the players are happy with the chances they get and make sure you sign the right players et al. However, there are few feelings in the game that are better than watching a young player you signed go on and become the best in the world.

#5 Marcus Rashford (78 to 90)

The Manchester United starlet attracted everyone's attention after he broke onto the scene with two goals in first team debut. Since then, the 19-year-old has not looked back and despite claims that Mourinho’s arrival will see him relegate to the bench, he has played 21 matches in the Premier League.

On the game, after his exploits last year, Rashford was awarded a rating of 78. Notably, he has the potential to reach a massive rating of 90 and become one of the best strikers in the game.

His value in the career mode is €13M and his contract with United runs until 2020.