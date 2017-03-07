Real Madrid transfer roundup: Milan to make £95m bid for James, PSG in race for Kovacic and more

All the latest news and rumours from in and around the Santiago Bernabeu.

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 07 Mar 2017, 23:30 IST

James is set to quit the Bernabeu this summer

AC Milan join the race for James Rodriguez

AC Milan have joined the race to sign out-of-favour Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez, according to an exclusive report from Don Balon. As per the reports, AC Milan’s Vice President and CEO Adriano Galliani is reportedly in contact with Madrid and is ready to make a sensational £95m offer for the Colombian international.

Galliani is hopeful of a successful takeover of the club from the Sino-Europe Group, which would enable the Serie A club to spend close to £200 million this summer and complete a much-needed squad overhaul.

Milan are aware of the fight surrounding James’ signature next summer and have requested Real Madrid to inform them of an increased bid from their rivals. According to reports, Inter Milan, Manchester United and Chelsea are also interested in James, but AC Milan’s £95m offer could get the deal done.

Juventus decide against signing Pepe

Juventus have reportedly cooled their interest in the Portuguese international

Juventus are far from reaching an agreement with Real Madrid central defender Pepe, who is due to leave the club on a free transfer next season. As per the reports from Calciomercato, the Serie A champions were eying a move for Pepe, however, manager Massimiliano Allegri wants to focus on signing younger players ahead of the next season.

The Old Lady, in fact, have completed the signing of Mattia Caldara from Atalanta. The 22-year-old centre-back will join Juventus in 2018, and in the meantime, Daniele Rugani, 22, is expected to play a big part next season and continue to learn his craft under the watchful eyes of Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Andre Barzagli.

PSG plotting a summer move for Kovacic

Kovacic has struggled for regular game time at Madrid

According to reports from Don Balon, PSG manager Unai Emery has asked his club to sign Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid next summer at all costs. Don Balon claims PSG are willing to pay up to €45m for the Croatian, who is still a bit-part player under Zinedine Zidane.

Real Madrid will be willing to cash-in on Kovacic, who is yet to make a large impact since his move from Inter Milan back in 2015. PSG, however, are preparing themselves for a possible exit for Marco Verratti this summer and see Kovacic as the ideal replacement.

With Blaise Matuidi and Thiago Motta reaching the twilight of their careers, the French champions need to freshen up their midfield and Unai Emery will tempt Real Madrid with a €45m offer for Kovacic. It is still undecided whether Los Blancos will decide to sell the 22-year-old star, but PSG’s offer may end up being too good to turn down for a bit-part player.

Kroos may consider a move to United

Toni Kroos is reportedly fed up with life in Madrid

Spanish outlet Diario Gol have claimed that Toni Kroos could quit Real Madrid at the end of this season if the Los Blancos do not win a trophy. After a superb star to the season, Zinedine Zidane’s side have been caught by Barcelona who are now the favourites to win this season’s La Liga title.

Despite his stellar performances, Kroos has won very little at the Bernabeu and is slowly getting frustrated with life in Spain. It is reported that the German could yet approve a move to Manchester United next season following Jose Mourinho’s strong desire of bringing him to Old Trafford.

Marca claims that Mourinho is ready to pay as much as £70 million for Kroos to partner him with Paul Pogba, but Real Madrid are not ready to sell the German World Cup winner to the Red Devils. However, Diario Gol claims that if Kroos does not win a trophy this season, that decision will not be Real Madrid’s to make and he could force a move to the Premier League later in the summer.