Who is the least selected player in FIFA Ultimate Team?

Paulo Lopes has been selected only 61 times overall.

Paulo Lopes

What’s the story?

According to DreamTeam FC, the player who has been least selected by FIFA Ultimate team enthusiasts is Benfica goalkeeper Paulo Lopes. The 38-year-old shot-stopper has only been selected 21 times on PS4 and 40 times on Xbox One according to stats from Futbin.

In case you didn’t know…

FIFA Ultimate Team is the most popular mode in FIFA video games and has been available since FIFA 2009. From beginners to seasoned campaigners, everyone will find something of traction in this mode.

In this mode, one has to build his own team by collecting cards (rating cards of the players). This can be done in two ways – one, they can be found in packs which the gamer has to buy for in-game coins or real life money, and two, they can be bought off the Trade Market where others are selling them.

The heart of the matter

In real-life, the reserve goalkeeper sits behind Ederson Santan de Moraes and Julio Cesar in Benfica’s pecking order. And tragically, he struggles to get game time in FIFA 17 as well. To put a perspective, Manchester United’s Marouane Fellaini (who is good for nothing both in real life and in the game) has had 375,875 run outs on PS4 and 161,703 run outs on Xbox One.

The 69-rated goalkeeper is certainly not the worst in the game and yet he gets snubbed by almost all gamers. His reflexes, at 66, are probably not the best one could get, but surely, a decent positioning (70) and an above average handling (75) should get the job done? Not so much, it appears.

If you compare some of the stars of the game, then Paulo’s numbers look infinitesimally small. Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, whose normal card is rated at 94, has been used 532,122 times overall. Barcelona’s Lionel Messi has been used a massive 643,526 times. But Wayne Rooney’s record of 1,135,249 games puts all to shame.

What’s next?

Paulo has been used so less that some fans are calling out for the gamers and enthusiasts to give him a run out in the game. It is unlikely, though, that a gamer would risk hurting his chances by selecting an average keeper. FIFA, after all, is a matter of life and death (literally).

Sportskeeda’s take

If this article stands for anything, if it has taught us anything, then we should go ahead and buy poor Paulo. No, really. At 300 coins, he is more than affordable. Let’s help a guy out.