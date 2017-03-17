5 things that only The Undertaker has done in WWE

We all know about the Streak, but what other exclusive records does The Undertaker hold?

by Elliott Binks Top 5 / Top 10 17 Mar 2017, 15:44 IST

Having been with the company for more than 26 years, there isn’t much that The Undertaker hasn’t ticked off his WWE bucket list.

With a résumé that includes a cumulative haul of seven world championships, a 2007 Royal Rumble win, numerous match of the year candidates, not to mention the fact that he’s managed to find success with an undead, supernatural mortician gimmick, Undertaker’s just about done it all with the company.

And not only that but many more of his achievements are ones that no one else has been able to emulate.

The most obvious of these that springs to mind is, of course, his undefeated streak at WrestleMania—a grand total of 21 successive wins before Brock Lesnar finally pinned him in 2014—but that’s far from the only record The Undertaker holds exclusively.

Over the years, The Undertaker’s chalked up a number of other less celebrated accolades that none of his peers can say they’ve matched, from notable scalps claimed on the biggest of stages, to a full house of wins over each and every member of one of the company’s most decorated stables. And topically, many of them have arrived at WrestleMania, including our first entry…

#5 Successive World Heavyweight Championship wins at WrestleMania

Undertaker after winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 24

In 2008, The Undertaker made history when he became the first—and only—challenger to compete for the World Heavyweight Championship at back-to-back WrestleManias and win the belt on both occasions.

After beating Batista for the title at WrestleMania 23, in an excellent match that was somehow bumped down to the middle of the card, ‘Taker then defeated Edge the following year, tapping out the champion to capture the world title for the second time in as many years.

Others have successfully retained a world championship in back-to-back years, such as John Cena in 2006 and 2007, but in both of those cases, Cena wasn’t the challenger. And while Stone Cold Steve Austin was crowned the new champion at both WrestleMania XIV and XV, that was the old WWF Championship, rather than the revived World Heavyweight title.

Considering that belt has since been retired and absorbed into the current WWE title, this is a record that looks set to stand for years to come—if not forever entirely.