5 Ways Shawn Michaels can get involved in Roman Reigns vs. Undertaker at WrestleMania

The Heartbreak Kid just can't resist..

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 16 Mar 2017, 20:43 IST

Will Michaels show up in Orlando?

When Shawn Michaels returned to have a segment with Roman Reigns on Monday Night Raw, it sent the WWE Universe into a fantasy booking frenzy. With so many fans rejecting the idea of Reigns challenging The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33, a lot of people felt that the inclusion of The Heartbreak Kid into the match could add that extra bit of drama that it so desperately needs.

Whether you're a believer in that theory or not, you can't deny that it's always great to see HBK on WWE television and more often than not, he's got something up his sleeve for the showcase of the immortals. After all, since retiring he's made some kind of impact or appearance at pretty much every edition of ‘Mania despite no longer being an in-ring competitor.

That's impressive.

But what would be even more impressive is if WWE finds a way to incorporate Michaels into the match that actually makes sense. After all, it does seem pretty random that Shawn of all people would try and give Roman advice - but then again maybe that's the point.

Whatever the case may be, it adds another layer to this feud that we weren't previously aware of. With that being said, here are five ways HBK can get involved in Roman vs. ‘Taker at WrestleMania.

#1 Special guest referee

HBK loves donning the black and white

In terms of experience levels, there aren't too many other Superstars who have been a special guest referee more times than Shawn Michaels. The Heartbreak Kid loves a good bit of drama and that's exactly what the referee role provides, with potentially his most notable appearance in a black and white striped shirt coming at WrestleMania 28.

The fact that he tried to ruin The Undertaker's chances of keeping the streak going may dampen his chances of being selected for this role at WrestleMania 33, but it would certainly be interesting. Nobody would quite know what Shawn's intentions were, and even HBK himself probably wouldn't find out what would happen until minutes before going out.

Speaking of that Hell in a Cell match.