Ashgabat 2017 announces Turkmenistan Airlines and Petronas as official partners

Ashgabat 2017 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games kicks off in September.

Turkmenistan Airlines became the first national company to hop on board Ashgabat 2017

When the Ashgabat 2017 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games kicks off in September, it will be a proud moment for the country’s national carrier — Turkmenistan Airlines.

They became the first national company to hop on board Ashgabat 2017, which is touted as the biggest sports competition the region has ever seen.

Turkmenistan’s flagship carrier, headquartered in Ashgabat, operates domestic and international passenger and cargo services mainly from its hub at Ashgabat International Airport.

“It’s fantastic to have one of the biggest brands in the country become a partner of Ashgabat 2017. Turkmenistan Airlines will play a big role in the Games, by providing international transport services and showcasing the warm Turkmen hospitality before our guests even touch down in the country,” said the 5th AIMAG Executive Committee Chairman Dayanch Gulgeldiyev.

Also read: Ashgabat 2017: LG International Corp and Coca-Cola Turkmenistan support 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games

In addition to supporting the Games, Turkmenistan Airlines will also be involved with the arrival and departure operations into Ashgabat Airport for Ashgabat 2017 in September. Joint planning has been taking place over the last year for the arrival of over 8,000 athletes and guests.

During the Inspiring Ashgabat Tests Series event, Games time airport processes were successfully tested, including the operation of Ashgabat 2017 FastTrack lanes for immigration and customs procedures, and an exclusive arrivals hall for all Ashgabat 2017 accredited guests.

Petronas roped in as partners

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) has also been roped in as an official partner for Ashgabat 2017

Malaysia’s national oil and gas company Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) has also been roped in as an official partner for Ashgabat 2017.

PETRONAS has been active in Turkmenistan’s oil and gas industry through PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn Bhd (PC(T)SB).

PETRONAS shares key values with Ashgabat 2017 and has partnered with the Games as one of the programmes that encourage stronger community ties.

“We’re thrilled for PETRONAS to join us as an official partner of Ashgabat 2017. We’re grateful for their support and in line with our core values of Health, Inspiration and Friendship they’re committed to inspiring a healthy lifestyle within communities making them a great addition to the Ashgabat 2017 family,” said Gulgeldiyev.

“On behalf of PETRONAS, I would like to wish all athletes the best of luck. We look forward to a successful sporting event that promotes health awareness through sports events such as this,” said PC(T)SB chief The Yat Hong.