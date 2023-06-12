10 Big names who won't be competing in the 2023 US Open

As the calendar flips to June, the third major of the year, the 2023 US Open, is set to roll around, featuring the top-ranked golfers around the world. The tournament is slated to kick start on Thursday, June 15, and will wrap with the fourth round on Sunday, June 18, at the Los Angeles Country Club.

The 123rd US Open field will be graced by Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, and Phil Mickelson. However, many big names are missing from this year's tournament.

Below is a list of 10 golfers who will miss the 2023 US Open.

10 golfers who will miss the 2023 US Open

#1 Will Zalatoris

Will Zalatoris (Image via Getty)

Following his long struggle with a back injury, Will Zalatoris will miss another major this year. The American golfer is recovering from his injury and is expected to return to the course soon, but the 2023 US Open will come a little too early for him.

Zalatoris turned pro in 2018 and has won two professional events in his career. He was a real threat to some of the top golfers last year, finishing second at the US Open and PGA Championship.

#2 Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods (Image via Getty)

Tiger Woods will also miss the 2023 US Open this week due to injury issues. He underwent ankle surgery just after the Masters in April and withdrew from the PGA Championship last month.

#3 Michael Block

Michael Block (Image via Getty)

Michael Block, the club pro, who made headlines at the PGA Championship, will now miss the 2023 US Open. He competed in the tournament twice but failed to make the cut.

Block played in the qualification round last week but missed the chance to earn an opportunity to compete in the major tournament.

#4 Ian Poulter

Ian Poulter (Image via Getty)

After turning pro in 1995, Ian Poulter has won 17 professional events, including three PGA Tour and 12 European Tour tournaments. However, he is yet to win a major tournament.

Poulter missed an opportunity to qualify for the 2023 US Open earlier this year. He also did not try for the Monday qualification and will miss the event.

The US Open is notably the only event in which Poulter has not recorded a top 10 finish.

#5 Talor Gooch

Talor Gooch (Image via Getty)

Two-time LIV Golf winner Talor Gooch will miss the 2023 US Open after he failed to qualify for the tournament. He matched the eligibility to compete at the Tour Championship at the end of last season but was excluded as he joined the LIV Golf league.

The only way for Gooch to qualify for the major was to have under 15 finish at the PGA Championship. However, he sadly he missed the cut and the opportunity to compete at the US Open.

#6 Lee Westwood

Lee Westwood (Image via Getty)

After resigning from the DP World Tour, Lee Westwood also did not try to qualify for the 2023 US Open and will sit outside the field this week. The LIV golfer has got five top 10 finishes at the event with his best being a third-place finish.

#7 Matthew Wolff

Matthew Wolff (Image via Getty)

Having recovered from his injuries, Matthew Wolff competed at the 2023 US Open Monday qualification round. However, he missed an opportunity to play in the major this week.

After being ousted from Brooks Koepka's Smash GC, the LIV golfer is looking for another team to continue his Saudi circuit journey.

#8 Graeme McDowell

Graeme McDowell (Image via Getty)

Graeme McDowell tried his hand to qualify for the upcoming edition of the US Open but, like a few others on this list, missed his chance. He last won the major in 2010, so his decade-long exemption has also come to an end.

#9 Webb Simpson

Webb Simpson (Image via Getty)

Webb Simpson will miss the 2023 US Open as his 10-year exemption came to an end last year. He won the major in 2012 and has played in the event until 2022 with a direct exemption into the tournament.

#10 Harold Varner III

Harold Varner III (Image via Getty)

Harold Varner III travelled to LA in an attempt to qualify for this year's US Open. However, despite shooting 67-69 in the 36-hole qualification round, he missed out by three shots.

Poll : 0 votes