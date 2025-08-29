10 biggest Ryder Cup selection shocks from the past 20 years ft. Keegan Bradley

The 2025 Ryder Cup is just around the corner. The U.S. team is looking forward to winning the event on its home soil.

Ad

American team skipper Keegan Bradley has announced his remaining six players for the biennial event on Wednesday, completing his roster of the 12-man team. Six of them secured their post by automatic qualification, and the remaining six became the captain’s picks.

There have been talks about whether Keegan Bradley would be the playing captain this season, but the PGA Tour said that he would focus on his duties as the team captain. He snubbed himself from the selection, despite his good season in 2025.

Ad

Trending

Below are the 10 biggest Ryder Cup selection shocks from over the years.

10 biggest Ryder Cup selection shocks from the past 20 years

#1 Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley (Image Source: Getty)

Bradley had an amazing season on the PGA Tour in 2023 as well, and there was a chance for him to be part of the team. However, unfortunately, he received a call from that time team captain, Zach Johnson, stating he was not making the team. However, later, Bradley was selected as the captain for the 2025 edition.

Ad

#2 Adrian Meronk

Adrian Meronk (Image Source: Imagn)

One of the most shocking selections in the Ryder Cup was recorded in 2023 on the Europe team. Adrian Meronk seemed poised to play on the team, but he was not selected by captain Luke Donald. The Polish golfer later joined LIV Golf and currently plays in the Saudi league.

Ad

#3 Matt Wallace

Matt Wallace (Image Source: Imagn)

In 2018, Matt Wallace had won three European Tour events and was considered to be the captain’s pick for the Ryder Cup. However, he was snubbed and could not make it to the team. He is looking forward to his first appearance in the biennial tournament.

Ad

#4 Chris Kirk

Chris Kirk (Image Source: Imagn)

American golfer Chris Kirk was snubbed in the 2014 Ryder Cup. In that season, he won twice on the PGA Tour, but despite his remarkable performance, he was not selected for the team. He played in 28 PGA Tour events in the 2013–14 season and cut in 26 of them. He recorded five finishes in the top 10, including a runner-up at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Ad

#5 Russell Knox

Russell Knox (Image Source: Imagn)

Another big, shocking selection in the Ryder Cup was in 2016. Russell Knox won twice on the PGA Tour that year, but he still could not make it to the European team. He is looking for his debut in the biennial tournament.

Ad

#6 Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed (Image Source: Imagn)

The former Masters winner, Patrick Reed, who now plays on LIV Golf, failed to make it to the Ryder Cup in 2021. He finished 11th in the season standings and was considered to be the captain’s pick, but Steve Stricker did not select him.

Ad

#7 Darren Clarke

Darren Clarke (Image Source: Imagn)

Another shocking selection for the Ryder Cup came in 2008. Darren Clarke was considered to be part of the Europe team, but he did not make it. However, later in 2016, he served as the team captain.

Ad

#8 Paul Casey

Paul Casey ( Image Source: Imagn)

Paul Casey struggled to make it to the European team in 2021. He had a strong season and was close to being on the team, but was not selected. However, he played in the biennial tournament in 2008 when he became the captain’s pick.

Ad

#9 Bob Estes

Bob Estes (Image Source: Getty)

Bob Estes had a good opportunity to make it to the Ryder Cup team in 1999, but despite his terrific season, he was not selected. He recorded 15 finishes in the top 25 that season.

Ad

#10 Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley (Image Source: Imagn)

Keegan Bradley was snubbed again in 2025 for not being able to play in the biennial tournament. He won the Travelers Championship earlier this year and finished in 11th place in qualification standings, but despite his remarkable season, he opted to serve only as the captain of the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More