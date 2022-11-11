2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open: Day 1 leaderboard and Day 2 tee times 

The 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open kicked off on Thursday, November 10 at the Memorial Park Golf Course in Texas.

Former Ryder Cup winner Alex Noren is tied with three other players who topped the table after round 11. He scored 5-under 65 to tie with Aaron Wise, Tony Finau, and Tyson Alexander at the top of the leaderboard.

However, Alexander is yet to finish his round, with one hole remaining as Round one was suspended at 5.36 pm local time due to darkness. Players who did not finish will complete their rounds Friday morning.

Cadence Bank Houston Open @HouOpenGolf It's a tie at the top after the first day of play! It's a tie at the top after the first day of play! https://t.co/Pa1ZjKazUN

The co-leaders were followed by Sanderson Farms, Mackenzie Hughes of Canada and Keith Mitchell, who finished 6 under 66.

Meanwhile, world no.2 and tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler had a disappointing start as he finished T53 scoring an even-par 70.

Round one of play was suspended due to darkness. Players who have not finished will resume their rounds tomorrow at 7:45am. Round two tee times will start as planned, with the first groups teeing off from Tee 1 and Tee 10 at 6:40am.

The Houston Open is the penultimate event of the PGA tour this season and the ongoing event will conclude on Sunday, November 13. Defending champion Jason Kokrak is no longer a part of the event as he is now a part of LIV Golf.

2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open Round 2 tee times (All times ET)

Round 2 of the event is scheduled for November 11 and players will look forward to improving their strokes and making a cut to the weekend.

Here are the tee times for the second round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open:

Tee No. 1

7:40 a.m. – Michael Kim, John Huh, Wyndham Clark

7:51 a.m. – Dylan Frittelli, David Lingmerth, Mark Hubbard

8:02 a.m. – Brendan Steele, Lee Hodges, Callum Tarren

8:13 a.m. – Russell Henley, Sepp Straka, Harris English

8:24 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Joel Dahmen

8:35 a.m. – Jason Dufner, Emiliano Grillo, Nick Watney

8:46 a.m. – Charley Hoffman, Taylor Moore, Aaron Rai

8:57 a.m. – Adam Hadwin, James Hahn, Justin Suh

9:08 a.m. – Ben Griffin, Kyle Westmoreland, Cole Hammer

9:19 a.m. – Dean Burmester, Paul Haley II, Zack Fischer

9:30 a.m. – Joseph Bramlett, Ben Taylor, Ben Kern

12:25 p.m. – Austin Cook, Jimmy Walker, Ben Martin

12:36 p.m. – Peter Malnati, Danny Lee, Alex Noren

12:47 p.m. – Seung-Yul Noh, Beau Hossler, Austin Smotherman

12:58 p.m. – Jim Herman, Nick Taylor, Justin Rose

1:09 p.m. – Luke List, Richy Werenski, Zach Johnson

1:20 p.m. – Trey Mullinax, Robert Streb, Aaron Wise

1:31 p.m. – Ryan Armour, Adam Schenk, Justin Lower

1:42 p.m. – Russell Knox, Chesson Hadley, Byeong Hun An

1:53 p.m. – Robby Shelton, Harry Hall, Trevor Werbylo

2:04 p.m. – MJ Daffue, Nico Echavarria, Sean Jacklin

2:15 p.m. – Brandon Matthews, Brent Grant, Johannes Veerman

Tee No. 10

7:40 a.m. – Maverick McNealy, Zac Blair, Stephan Jaeger

7:51 a.m. – Kevin Tway, Scott Piercy, Patrick Rodgers

8:02 a.m. – Matthew NeSmith, Davis Riley, Max McGreevy

8:13 a.m. – Chad Ramey, Garrick Higgo, Stewart Cink

8:24 a.m. – Ryan Brehm, Cameron Champ, Gary Woodland

8:35 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Martin Laird, Keith Mitchell

8:46 a.m. – Andrew Putnam, Taylor Pendrith, Brandon Wu

8:57 a.m. – Kramer Hickok, Alex Smalley, Matthias Schwab

9:08 a.m. – Tano Goya, Tyson Alexander, Carl Yuan

Where to watch Round 2 of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open?

The 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open will be streamed live on the Golf Channel and Peacock from Thursday to Sunday from 1.00 pm to 4.00 pm. Sirius XM will conduct radio coverage from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm.

