2023 AT&T Byron Nelson Friday tee times and TV schedule explored 

Day 1 of the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, ended with Noh Seung-yul in the lead. The South Korean golfer took the surprise lead by beating the likes of Adam Scott and Dou Zecheng.

Noh shot a bogey-free 11-under 60 in round 1 to take the early lead over Scott and Dou by three shots. With nine birdies and an eagle, the 31-year-old was cruising on Thursday, May 11.

Noh, who currently sits 536th on the OWGR, will be eyeing his second-ever win going into Day 2 of the AT&T Byron Nelson.

AT&T Byron Nelson Friday tee times

Day 2 of the AT&T Byron Nelson will tee off at 7:50 am with the pairing of Scott Piercy, Doc Redman and Max McGreevy. Other groups will follow suit. S.Y. Noh will tee off at 1:00 pm with James Hahn and Henrik Norlander.

Meanwhile, event favorite Scottie Scheffler will tee off at 8:34 am with two-time defending champion K.H. Lee and Jason Day.

Here are the complete tee times for Day 2 of the AT&T Byron Nelson (All times Eastern):

1st tee

7:50 am - Scott Piercy, Doc Redman, Max McGreevy

8:01 am - Ryan Palmer, Sean O’Hair, Joseph Bramlett

8:12 am - Russell Knox, Ben Crane, Harry Higgs

8:23 am - Garrick Higgo, Martin Laird, Jim Herman

8:34 am - Lucas Glover, Andrew Landry, Troy Merritt

8:45 am - Cameron Percy, Stephan Jaeger, Robby Shelton

8:56 am - Ted Potter, Jr., D.A. Points, Derek Ernst

9:07 am - Fabian Gomez, D.J. Trahan, Byeong Hun An

9:18 am - Martin Trainer, George McNeill, S.H. Kim

9:29 am - Grayson Murray, Bill Haas, Hank Lebioda

9:40 am - Erik van Rooyen, Dylan Wu, Kyle Westmoreland

9:51 am - Vincent Norrman, Ryan Gerard, Taylor Bibbs

10:02 am - Austin Eckroat, Brandon Matthews, Peter Kuest

1:00 pm - C.T. Pan, Aaron Baddeley, Sangmoon Bae

1:11 pm - Ryan Moore, Scott Brown, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:22 pm - Matthew NeSmith, Doug Ghim, Andrew Novak

1:33 pm - Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee

1:44 pm - Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama, Tyrrell Hatton

1:55 pm - Matt Kuchar, Aaron Wise, Scott Stallings

2:06 pm - Sung Kang, Adam Hadwin, Austin Smotherman

2:17 pm - Michael Kim, Kevin Chappell, Brian Stuard

2:28 pm - Wesley Bryan, Adam Schenk, Kelly Kraft

2:39 pm - William McGirt, Chesson Hadley, Justin Suh

2:50 pm - Tano Goya, Augusto Nunez, Parker Coody

3:01 pm - Scott Harrington, Brent Grant, David Micheluzzi

3:12 pm - Kevin Roy, Carl Yuan, Jeffrey Kang

10th tee

7:50 am - Jason Dufner, Brandon Wu, Sam Stevens

8:01 am - Jonathan Byrd, Ben Griffin, Eric Cole

8:12 am - Brice Garnett, Kyle Stanley, Greg Chalmers

8:23 am - Davis Riley, Seamus Power, Tom Hoge

8:34 am - Scottie Scheffler, K.H. Lee, Jason Day

8:45 am - Si Woo Kim, Richard S. Johnson, Taylor Montgomery

8:56 am - Zac Blair, Will Gordon, Davis Thompson

9:07 am - Dylan Frittelli, Ryan Armour, Maverick McNealy

9:18 am - Jimmy Walker, Ricky Barnes, Justin Lower

9:29 am - Jonas Blixt, Cody Gribble, Tyson Alexnander

9:40 am - Aaron Rai, Trevor Werbylo, Pierceson Coody

9:51 am - Carson Young, Harrison Endycott, Mac Meissner

10:02 am - Michael Gligic, Harry Hall, William Knauth (a)

1:00 pm - James Hahn, S.Y. Noh, Henrik Norlander

1:11 pm - Patton Kizzire, Austin Cook, Chris Stroud

1:22 pm - Nate Lashley, Kevin Tway, Kramer Hickok

1:33 pm - Cameron Champ, Steward Cink, Tyler Duncan

1:44 pm - Trey Mullinax, Chad Ramey, Robert Streb

1:55 pm - Ryan Brehm, Luke List, Richy Werenski

2:06 pm - Bo Van Pelt, Vince Whaley, Greyson Sigg

2:17 pm - Adam Long, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky

2:28 pm - Satoshi Kodaira, Nick Watney, Matthias Schwab

2:39 pm - Geoff Ogilvy, Kevin Stadler, Roger Sloan

2:50 pm - MJ Daffue, Zecheng Dou, Logan McCracken

3:01 pm - Derek Lamely, Trevor Cone, J.J. Killeen

3:12 pm - Matti Schmid, Paul Haley II, Bobba Massa (a)

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson TV schedule

The PGA Tour’s 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson will be available on the Golf Channel, ESPN+, and Peacock along with the radio broadcast on SiriusXM.

Friday, May 12 Schedule:

TV

Golf Channel: 4-7 pm.

Stream

ESPN+: 7:45 am-7 pm

Peacock: 4-7 pm.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-7 pm.

The AT&T Byron Nelson Saturday tee times will be updated after Day 2.

Poll : 0 votes