2023 AT&T Byron Nelson Friday tee times and TV schedule explored 

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified May 12, 2023 05:31 GMT
AT&amp;T Byron Nelson - Round One
Noh Seung-yul at AT&T Byron Nelson (Image via Getty)

Day 1 of the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, ended with Noh Seung-yul in the lead. The South Korean golfer took the surprise lead by beating the likes of Adam Scott and Dou Zecheng.

Noh shot a bogey-free 11-under 60 in round 1 to take the early lead over Scott and Dou by three shots. With nine birdies and an eagle, the 31-year-old was cruising on Thursday, May 11.

Noh, who currently sits 536th on the OWGR, will be eyeing his second-ever win going into Day 2 of the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Leaderboard after Round 1 @ATTByronNelson:1. S.Y. Noh -11T2. @AdamScott -8T2. Marty DouT4. Luke List -7T4. @Werenskir T4. @ScottPiercyPGA T4. @RyanPalmerPGA T4. Scottie SchefflerT4. @JDayGolf

AT&T Byron Nelson Friday tee times

Day 2 of the AT&T Byron Nelson will tee off at 7:50 am with the pairing of Scott Piercy, Doc Redman and Max McGreevy. Other groups will follow suit. S.Y. Noh will tee off at 1:00 pm with James Hahn and Henrik Norlander.

Meanwhile, event favorite Scottie Scheffler will tee off at 8:34 am with two-time defending champion K.H. Lee and Jason Day.

Here are the complete tee times for Day 2 of the AT&T Byron Nelson (All times Eastern):

1st tee

  • 7:50 am - Scott Piercy, Doc Redman, Max McGreevy
  • 8:01 am - Ryan Palmer, Sean O’Hair, Joseph Bramlett
  • 8:12 am - Russell Knox, Ben Crane, Harry Higgs
  • 8:23 am - Garrick Higgo, Martin Laird, Jim Herman
  • 8:34 am - Lucas Glover, Andrew Landry, Troy Merritt
  • 8:45 am - Cameron Percy, Stephan Jaeger, Robby Shelton
  • 8:56 am - Ted Potter, Jr., D.A. Points, Derek Ernst
  • 9:07 am - Fabian Gomez, D.J. Trahan, Byeong Hun An
  • 9:18 am - Martin Trainer, George McNeill, S.H. Kim
  • 9:29 am - Grayson Murray, Bill Haas, Hank Lebioda
  • 9:40 am - Erik van Rooyen, Dylan Wu, Kyle Westmoreland
  • 9:51 am - Vincent Norrman, Ryan Gerard, Taylor Bibbs
  • 10:02 am - Austin Eckroat, Brandon Matthews, Peter Kuest
  • 1:00 pm - C.T. Pan, Aaron Baddeley, Sangmoon Bae
  • 1:11 pm - Ryan Moore, Scott Brown, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 1:22 pm - Matthew NeSmith, Doug Ghim, Andrew Novak
  • 1:33 pm - Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee
  • 1:44 pm - Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama, Tyrrell Hatton
  • 1:55 pm - Matt Kuchar, Aaron Wise, Scott Stallings
  • 2:06 pm - Sung Kang, Adam Hadwin, Austin Smotherman
  • 2:17 pm - Michael Kim, Kevin Chappell, Brian Stuard
  • 2:28 pm - Wesley Bryan, Adam Schenk, Kelly Kraft
  • 2:39 pm - William McGirt, Chesson Hadley, Justin Suh
  • 2:50 pm - Tano Goya, Augusto Nunez, Parker Coody
  • 3:01 pm - Scott Harrington, Brent Grant, David Micheluzzi
  • 3:12 pm - Kevin Roy, Carl Yuan, Jeffrey Kang

10th tee

  • 7:50 am - Jason Dufner, Brandon Wu, Sam Stevens
  • 8:01 am - Jonathan Byrd, Ben Griffin, Eric Cole
  • 8:12 am - Brice Garnett, Kyle Stanley, Greg Chalmers
  • 8:23 am - Davis Riley, Seamus Power, Tom Hoge
  • 8:34 am - Scottie Scheffler, K.H. Lee, Jason Day
  • 8:45 am - Si Woo Kim, Richard S. Johnson, Taylor Montgomery
  • 8:56 am - Zac Blair, Will Gordon, Davis Thompson
  • 9:07 am - Dylan Frittelli, Ryan Armour, Maverick McNealy
  • 9:18 am - Jimmy Walker, Ricky Barnes, Justin Lower
  • 9:29 am - Jonas Blixt, Cody Gribble, Tyson Alexnander
  • 9:40 am - Aaron Rai, Trevor Werbylo, Pierceson Coody
  • 9:51 am - Carson Young, Harrison Endycott, Mac Meissner
  • 10:02 am - Michael Gligic, Harry Hall, William Knauth (a)
  • 1:00 pm - James Hahn, S.Y. Noh, Henrik Norlander
  • 1:11 pm - Patton Kizzire, Austin Cook, Chris Stroud
  • 1:22 pm - Nate Lashley, Kevin Tway, Kramer Hickok
  • 1:33 pm - Cameron Champ, Steward Cink, Tyler Duncan
  • 1:44 pm - Trey Mullinax, Chad Ramey, Robert Streb
  • 1:55 pm - Ryan Brehm, Luke List, Richy Werenski
  • 2:06 pm - Bo Van Pelt, Vince Whaley, Greyson Sigg
  • 2:17 pm - Adam Long, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky
  • 2:28 pm - Satoshi Kodaira, Nick Watney, Matthias Schwab
  • 2:39 pm - Geoff Ogilvy, Kevin Stadler, Roger Sloan
  • 2:50 pm - MJ Daffue, Zecheng Dou, Logan McCracken
  • 3:01 pm - Derek Lamely, Trevor Cone, J.J. Killeen
  • 3:12 pm - Matti Schmid, Paul Haley II, Bobba Massa (a)

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson TV schedule

The PGA Tour’s 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson will be available on the Golf Channel, ESPN+, and Peacock along with the radio broadcast on SiriusXM.

Friday, May 12 Schedule:

TV

  • Golf Channel: 4-7 pm.

Stream

  • ESPN+: 7:45 am-7 pm
  • Peacock: 4-7 pm.

Radio

  • SiriusXM: 1-7 pm.

The AT&T Byron Nelson Saturday tee times will be updated after Day 2.

Edited by Vishnu Mohan
