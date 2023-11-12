2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship: Prize money payouts of $6,500,000 PGA Tour tournament explored

Camilo Villegas won the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Sunday, November 12, with a score of 24-under 260. The Colombian took home the lion's share of the $6,500,000 purse and 500 FedEx Cup points.

In the end, 81 players had access to a share of the purse. The winner's prize for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship was $1,170,000. This was by far Camilo Villegas' best finish of the PGA Tour season, in which he had made only four cuts in eleven tournaments played.

Of the remaining players who made the cut at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, one (Alex Noren) earned more than $500,000 while 17 others earned more than $100,000.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship payout explored

Below is the list of earnings of all the players who made the cut at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship:

1 Camilo Villegas $1,170,000.00

2 Alex Noren $708,500.00

3 Matti Schmid $448,500.00

4 Carl Yuan $318,500.00

T5 Ryan Moore $251,062.50

T5 Adam Scott $251,062.50

7 Stewart Cink $219,375.00

T8 Tyson Alexander $177,125.00

T8 Ryan Palmer $177,125.00

T8 Taylor Pendrith $177,125.00

T8 Kevin Roy $177,125.00

T8 Vince Whaley $177,125.00

T13 Fred Biondi $113,053.58

T13 Austin Cook $113,053.57

T13 Kramer Hickok $113,053.57

T13 Satoshi Kodaira $113,053.57

T13 David Lipsky $113,053.57

T13 Adam Long $113,053.57

T13 Doc Redman $113,053.57

T20 Luke List $68,482.15

T20 Brendon Todd $68,482.15

T20 Akshay Bhatia $68,482.14

T20 Ryan Brehm $68,482.14

T20 Mark Hubbard $68,482.14

T20 Justin Lower $68,482.14

T20 D.A. Points $68,482.14

T27 Robert Garrigus $48,425.00

T27 Ben Martin $48,425.00

T27 Scott Piercy $48,425.00

T30 Kyle Stanley $38,953.58

T30 Brice Garnett $38,953.57

T30 Lucas Herbert $38,953.57

T30 Alex Smalley $38,953.57

T30 Brandon Wu $38,953.57

T30 Dylan Wu $38,953.57

T30 Kevin Yu $38,953.57

T37 Wesley Bryan $27,625.00

T37 Brian Gay $27,625.00

T37 Ben Griffin $27,625.00

T37 Patton Kizzire $27,625.00

T37 Peter Malnati $27,625.00

T37 Sean O'Hair $27,625.00

T37 Brian Stuard $27,625.00

T37 Kyle Westmoreland $27,625.00

T45 Kevin Chappell $18,216.25

T45 Lucas Glover $18,216.25

T45 Cody Gribble $18,216.25

T45 Nick Hardy $18,216.25

T45 Charley Hoffman $18,216.25

T45 Andrew Landry $18,216.25

T45 Andrew Novak $18,216.25

T45 Davis Riley $18,216.25

T53 Ryan Armour $15,231.67

T53 Kelly Kraft $15,231.67

T53 Max McGreevy $15,231.67

T53 Matthias Schwab $15,231.67

T53 Lanto Griffin $15,231.66

T53 Peter Kuest $15,231.66

T59 Martin Laird $14,560.00

T59 William McGirt $14,560.00

T59 Austin Smotherman $14,560.00

T59 D.J. Trahan $14,560.00

T63 Greg Koch $14,170.00

T63 Augusto Núñez $14,170.00

T65 Martin Contini $13,780.00

T65 Zecheng Dou (+6600) $13,780.00

T65 Ted Potter, Jr. $13,780.00

T65 Robert Streb $13,780.00

T69 George Bryan, IV $13,325.00

T69 Ryan Gerard $13,325.00

T69 Richy Werenski $13,325.00

T72 Jim Herman $12,870.00

T72 Troy Merritt $12,870.00

T72 S.Y. Noh $12,870.00

T72 Cameron Percy $12,870.00

T76 Nico Echavarria $12,350.00

T76 Russell Knox $12,350.00

T76 David Lingmerth $12,350.00

T76 Kevin Stadler $12,350.00

80 Nick Watney $12,025.00

81 Martin Trainer $11,895.00.