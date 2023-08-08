2023 FedEx Cup format explored ahead of the PGA Tour event

Golf
By Kunal Singh
Modified Aug 08, 2023 01:51 GMT
FedEx St. Jude Championship - Round Two
FedEx Cup Signage at the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2022 (via Getty Images)

The 2023 FedEx Cup is almost around the corner. The exciting post-season PGA Tour playoff will have a massive prize pool of $75 million. With just 70 players qualified after the Wyndham Championship 2023, the event is most anticipated now.

After competing in the regular PGA Tour season tournament, including the four major, the top 70 golfers on the standings qualify for the post-season playoffs, which consist of three aforementioned tournaments.

Formerly, the FedEx Cup used to have 125 players accelerated into the playoffs. But this season, the PGA Tour decided to shorten the field and increase the prize money.

What is the format for the 2023 FedEx Cup?

Jon Rahm is currently the top-ranked golfer on the FedEx Cup points table and is followed by Scottie Scheffler. All of the top 70 players will first feature at the forthcoming FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Format of FedEx Cup playoffs

The format of the post-season playoff is similar to all other regular season events, i.e., 72-hole strokeplay tournaments. The only difference is the field size and as playoffs roll to the next event the field gets even shorter as follows:

The FedEx Cup begins on August 10 at TPC Southwind, Memphis, with the first tournament being the FedEx St. Jude Championship which will feature a field of the top 70 golfers (from the season standings).

Later on, it will be followed by BMW Championship at Olympia Fields, which commences on August 17 and will feature the top 50 players from the updated rankings.

Finally, the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, which begins on August 24 and will feature the top 30 players from the updated standings.

Grading system

Once the FedEx Cup Playoffs start, the grading system changes drastically. For example, in a regular season event, the winner gets 500 points, but the winner of the first two post-season events will receive 2,000 points, which simply means the points are quadrupled. For the second-placed golfer, the regular season points are 300, but in the playoffs, they get 1,200 points and the grading goes in a similar fashion till the last-standing player.

As of now, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler have already crossed 3,000 points (through their regular season) and Rory McIlroy and Max Homa have accumulated over 2,000 points in the FedEx Cup standings. But the scenario could change after each playoff event.

RankPoints
12000
21200
3760
4540
5440
6400
7360
8340
9320
10300
11280
12260
13240
14228
15220
16212
17204
18196
19188
20180
21172
22164
23156
24148
25142
26136
27130
28124
29118
30112
Top 30 for the Tour Championship
31106
32100
3394
3488
3584
3680
3776
3872
3968
4064
4160
4256
4352
4448
4544
4642
4740
4838
4936
5034
Top 50 for the BMW Championship
5132
5230
5328
5426
5524
5623.2
5722.4
5821.6
5920.8
6020
6119.2
6218.4
6317.6
6416.8
6516
6615.2
6714.4
6813.2
6912.4
7012
Top 70 for the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Tour Championship format

After the conclusion of the FedEx St. Jude Championship and BMW Championship, the playoff will proceed to the final event, the Tour Championship. Only the top 30 golfers (including ties) in the updated FedEx Cup rankings will proceed to the final event.

It is pertinent to note that the final playoff tournament will follow a handicap system, i.e., the top-ranked golfer (including ties) will start the tournament with -10 on his scorecard, followed by the second-ranked golfer (including ties) with a score of -8.

Here is the handicap points system that will be followed in the Tour Championship:

  • 1-seed: (-10)
  • 2-seed: (-8)
  • 3-seed: (-7)
  • 4-seed: (-6)
  • 5-seed: (-5)
  • Seeds 6-10: (-4)
  • Seeds 11-15: (-3)
  • Seeds 16-20: (-2)
  • Seeds 21-25: (-1)
  • Seeds 26-30: (par)
Edited by Samya Majumdar
