2023 FedEx Cup format explored ahead of the PGA Tour event

The 2023 FedEx Cup is almost around the corner. The exciting post-season PGA Tour playoff will have a massive prize pool of $75 million. With just 70 players qualified after the Wyndham Championship 2023, the event is most anticipated now.

After competing in the regular PGA Tour season tournament, including the four major, the top 70 golfers on the standings qualify for the post-season playoffs, which consist of three aforementioned tournaments.

Formerly, the FedEx Cup used to have 125 players accelerated into the playoffs. But this season, the PGA Tour decided to shorten the field and increase the prize money.

What is the format for the 2023 FedEx Cup?

Jon Rahm is currently the top-ranked golfer on the FedEx Cup points table and is followed by Scottie Scheffler. All of the top 70 players will first feature at the forthcoming FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Format of FedEx Cup playoffs

The format of the post-season playoff is similar to all other regular season events, i.e., 72-hole strokeplay tournaments. The only difference is the field size and as playoffs roll to the next event the field gets even shorter as follows:

The FedEx Cup begins on August 10 at TPC Southwind, Memphis, with the first tournament being the FedEx St. Jude Championship which will feature a field of the top 70 golfers (from the season standings).

Later on, it will be followed by BMW Championship at Olympia Fields, which commences on August 17 and will feature the top 50 players from the updated rankings.

Finally, the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, which begins on August 24 and will feature the top 30 players from the updated standings.

Grading system

Once the FedEx Cup Playoffs start, the grading system changes drastically. For example, in a regular season event, the winner gets 500 points, but the winner of the first two post-season events will receive 2,000 points, which simply means the points are quadrupled. For the second-placed golfer, the regular season points are 300, but in the playoffs, they get 1,200 points and the grading goes in a similar fashion till the last-standing player.

As of now, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler have already crossed 3,000 points (through their regular season) and Rory McIlroy and Max Homa have accumulated over 2,000 points in the FedEx Cup standings. But the scenario could change after each playoff event.

Rank Points 1 2000 2 1200 3 760 4 540 5 440 6 400 7 360 8 340 9 320 10 300 11 280 12 260 13 240 14 228 15 220 16 212 17 204 18 196 19 188 20 180 21 172 22 164 23 156 24 148 25 142 26 136 27 130 28 124 29 118 30 112 Top 30 for the Tour Championship 31 106 32 100 33 94 34 88 35 84 36 80 37 76 38 72 39 68 40 64 41 60 42 56 43 52 44 48 45 44 46 42 47 40 48 38 49 36 50 34 Top 50 for the BMW Championship 51 32 52 30 53 28 54 26 55 24 56 23.2 57 22.4 58 21.6 59 20.8 60 20 61 19.2 62 18.4 63 17.6 64 16.8 65 16 66 15.2 67 14.4 68 13.2 69 12.4 70 12 Top 70 for the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Tour Championship format

After the conclusion of the FedEx St. Jude Championship and BMW Championship, the playoff will proceed to the final event, the Tour Championship. Only the top 30 golfers (including ties) in the updated FedEx Cup rankings will proceed to the final event.

It is pertinent to note that the final playoff tournament will follow a handicap system, i.e., the top-ranked golfer (including ties) will start the tournament with -10 on his scorecard, followed by the second-ranked golfer (including ties) with a score of -8.

Here is the handicap points system that will be followed in the Tour Championship:

1-seed: (-10)

(-10) 2-seed: (-8)

(-8) 3-seed: (-7)

(-7) 4-seed: (-6)

(-6) 5-seed: (-5)

(-5) Seeds 6-10: (-4)

(-4) Seeds 11-15: (-3)

(-3) Seeds 16-20: (-2)

(-2) Seeds 21-25: (-1)

(-1) Seeds 26-30: (par)