2023 FedEx Cup projected standings: Who could make it to the Tour Championship from BMW Championship?

The first round of the BMW Championship has concluded and the tournament now proceeds to its weekend's play. With a spectacular 8 under 62, Max Homa made a huge leap from T12 to solo first on the leaderboard.

If Homa wins the Olympia Fields North Course event this Sunday, then, as per FedEx Cup projected table, he will take the top spot in the FedEx Cup rankings and proceed to the Tour Championship.

However, a few more golfers would be looking for a spot in the 30-player field at East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta, Georgia. Of course, If they, somehow, manage to finish higher on the leaderboard of the BMW Championship.

Who is making it into the Tour Championship field from the BMW Championship?

The final FedEx Cup playoff commences next week from August 24 to August 27. It will feature only the top 30 players from the FedEx Cup rankings. So, without further ado, let's look at the players who are on the verge of qualifications in the upcoming event.

#5 Sahith Theegala

After the first round of the BMW Championship, Sahith Theegala (then T3 on the leaderboard) was looking good to qualify for the final playoff event. However, his forgettable second-round score of 2 over 72 made him slip to the T21 position.

Theegala entered the tournament standing 31st rank on the FedEx Cup rankings and is projected right now on 32nd rank. If he finishes higher on the leaderboard, then, the 25-year-old could make it into the Tour Championship.

#4 Harris English

The 34-year-old American professional golfer is having a good time at the BMW Championship. He stands in tied for the fifth rank on the leaderboard. Although his projected FedEx Cup ranking is 36, he could certainly make it to the Tour Championship.

All Haris English needs to do is finish in the top three on the leaderboard.

#3 Chris Kirk

All thanks to his blistering second-round performance in the ongoing BMW Championship, Chris Kirk moved up on the leaderboard to stand on the solo second.

He entered the tournament standing 29th on the FedEx Cup rankings, but as per projected rankings, he could finish eighth and certainly make it into the FedEx Cup playoffs.

#2 Justin Rose

Started his BMW Championship campaign at 32nd on the FedEx Cup rankings, Justin Rose looks good to get into the final playoff event. He stands on the T5 rank on the leaderboard of the tournament.

He needs to stick to his current leaderboard standings and he will comfortably enter the final playoff event.

#1 Matt Fitzpatrick

The former US Open Champion can get an entry to the Tour Championship if he maintains his leaderboard standing in the ongoing BMW Championship (placed T5).

For Matt Fitzpatrick, it will surely be a rollercoaster ride, if he makes it into the final playoff event. He started his campaign at the Olympia Fields North Course standing on 40th rank on the FedEx Cup rankings, however, now his projected rank is 17th.