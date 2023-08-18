Chris Kirk leads jointly in the 2023 BMW Championship by scoring a birdie

Chris Kirk is having an incredible outing at the ongoing 2023 BMW Championship. After starting on the T3 position on Friday, he shot three consecutive birdies to now sit on the top of the leaderboard. As of writing, he was on his seventh hole and had a -3 score.
On par-3 third hole, Kirk shot an incredible shot, which almost became an eagle, before slightly deviating from the hole. Later on, he just chipped in the ball to card his first birdie of the day.
The PGA Tour shared the video on Twitter. Watch the clip here:
In the first round of the 2023 BMW Championship, Chris Kirk shot a 4 under 66 score to comfortably sit on the T3 rank. His scorecard included six birdies and two bogeys.
How did Chris Kirk perform at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship?
Despite a disastrous opening round, Chris Kirk finished T16 on the leaderboard of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
In the first round, he shot a 1 over 71 with just one birdie in his scorecard. Later in the second round, he bettered his performance to score 3 under 67, which included five birdies and two bogeys.
In the third round of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Chris Kirk again shot a 3 under 67 with four birdies and a bogey. His best of all four rounds came on Sunday when he shot a bogey-less 4 under 66, which included four birdies.
Who is playing in the 2023 BMW Championship?
Only the top 50 players in the FedEx Cup rankings qualified for the second post-season playoff event.
Below are the rankings and points of the golfers before they entered the 2023 BMW Championship:
- 1: Jon Rahm - 3,386
- 2: Scottie Scheffler - 3,238
- 3: Rory McIlroy - 2,954
- 4: Lucas Glover - 2,885
- 5: Patrick Cantlay - 2,643
- 6: Max Homa - 2,451
- 7: Viktor Hovland - 2,024
- 8: Wyndham Clark - 1,957
- 9: Brian Harman - 1,919
- 10: Tommy Fleetwood - 1,834
- 11: Keegan Bradley - 1,818
- 12: Rickie Fowler - 1,752
- 13: Tony Finau - 1,672
- 14: Taylor Moore - 1,633
- 15: Russell Henley - 1,618
- 16: Nick Taylor - 1,593
- 17: Si Woo Kim - 1,572
- 18: Tom Kim - 1,552
- 19: Xander Schauffele - 1,536
- 20: Adam Schenk - 1,536
- 21: Jason Day - 1,531
- 22: Collin Morikawa - 1,476
- 23: Emiliano Grillo - 1,443
- 24: Sepp Straka - 1,431
- 25: Corey Conners - 1,426
- 26: Tyrrell Hatton - 1,425
- 27: Jordan Spieth - 1,422
- 28: Sungjae Im - 1,420
- 29: Chris Kirk - 1,361
- 30: Sam Burns - 1,361
- 31: Sahith Theegala - 1,294
- 32: Justin Rose - 1,256
- 33: Kurt Kitayama - 1,242
- 34: Denny McCarthy - 1,192
- 35: Seamus Power - 1,147
- 36: Lee Hodges - 1,144
- 37: Adam Hadwin - 1,108
- 38: Byeong Hun An - 1,107
- 39: Adam Svensson - 1,080
- 40: Matt Fitzpatrick - 1,063
- 41: Andrew Putnam - 1,048
- 42: Eric Cole - 1,042
- 43: J.T. Poston - 1,037
- 44: Brendon Todd - 1,017
- 45: Cam Davis - 1,008
- 46: Cameron Young - 981
- 47: Hideki Matsuyama - 942
- 48: Tom Hoge - 941
- 49: Harris English - 940
- 50: Patrick Rodgers - 939
Other news and highlights of the 2023 BMW Championship will be updated soon.