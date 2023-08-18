Chris Kirk leads jointly in the 2023 BMW Championship by scoring a birdie

Chris Kirk is having an incredible outing at the ongoing 2023 BMW Championship. After starting on the T3 position on Friday, he shot three consecutive birdies to now sit on the top of the leaderboard. As of writing, he was on his seventh hole and had a -3 score.

On par-3 third hole, Kirk shot an incredible shot, which almost became an eagle, before slightly deviating from the hole. Later on, he just chipped in the ball to card his first birdie of the day.

The PGA Tour shared the video on Twitter.

In the first round of the 2023 BMW Championship, Chris Kirk shot a 4 under 66 score to comfortably sit on the T3 rank. His scorecard included six birdies and two bogeys.

How did Chris Kirk perform at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship?

Despite a disastrous opening round, Chris Kirk finished T16 on the leaderboard of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

In the first round, he shot a 1 over 71 with just one birdie in his scorecard. Later in the second round, he bettered his performance to score 3 under 67, which included five birdies and two bogeys.

In the third round of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Chris Kirk again shot a 3 under 67 with four birdies and a bogey. His best of all four rounds came on Sunday when he shot a bogey-less 4 under 66, which included four birdies.

Who is playing in the 2023 BMW Championship?

Only the top 50 players in the FedEx Cup rankings qualified for the second post-season playoff event.

Below are the rankings and points of the golfers before they entered the 2023 BMW Championship:

1: Jon Rahm - 3,386

2: Scottie Scheffler - 3,238

3: Rory McIlroy - 2,954

4: Lucas Glover - 2,885

5: Patrick Cantlay - 2,643

6: Max Homa - 2,451

7: Viktor Hovland - 2,024

8: Wyndham Clark - 1,957

9: Brian Harman - 1,919

10: Tommy Fleetwood - 1,834

11: Keegan Bradley - 1,818

12: Rickie Fowler - 1,752

13: Tony Finau - 1,672

14: Taylor Moore - 1,633

15: Russell Henley - 1,618

16: Nick Taylor - 1,593

17: Si Woo Kim - 1,572

18: Tom Kim - 1,552

19: Xander Schauffele - 1,536

20: Adam Schenk - 1,536

21: Jason Day - 1,531

22: Collin Morikawa - 1,476

23: Emiliano Grillo - 1,443

24: Sepp Straka - 1,431

25: Corey Conners - 1,426

26: Tyrrell Hatton - 1,425

27: Jordan Spieth - 1,422

28: Sungjae Im - 1,420

29: Chris Kirk - 1,361

30: Sam Burns - 1,361

31: Sahith Theegala - 1,294

32: Justin Rose - 1,256

33: Kurt Kitayama - 1,242

34: Denny McCarthy - 1,192

35: Seamus Power - 1,147

36: Lee Hodges - 1,144

37: Adam Hadwin - 1,108

38: Byeong Hun An - 1,107

39: Adam Svensson - 1,080

40: Matt Fitzpatrick - 1,063

41: Andrew Putnam - 1,048

42: Eric Cole - 1,042

43: J.T. Poston - 1,037

44: Brendon Todd - 1,017

45: Cam Davis - 1,008

46: Cameron Young - 981

47: Hideki Matsuyama - 942

48: Tom Hoge - 941

49: Harris English - 940

50: Patrick Rodgers - 939

