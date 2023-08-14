Who qualified for the BMW Championship 2023? FedExCup Playoffs rankings after FedEx St. Jude Championship explored

The first round of the PGA Tour playoffs ended on Sunday as Lucas Glover lifted the FedEx St. Jude Championship trophy. The in-form golfer landed his second back-to-back victory by beating the likes of Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood. With this Glover moved up to fourth on the FedEx Cup standings.
The FedEx Cup Playoffs will continue on Thursday with the BMW Championship. As per the playoffs’ rules, the top 50 golfers in the total 70 from the FedEx St. Jude Championship will proceed. While the 50 travel to the Olympia Fields Country Club outside of Chicago, Illinois from Memphis, the remaining 20 will be flying back home.
While several big names made it to the next stage, some like Matt Kuchar, Mackenzie Hughes and Nick Hardy, among others failed to qualify for the BMW Championship.
Who qualified for the BMW Championship 2023?
Here are the top 50 in the FedEx Cup Standings after the FedEx St. Jude Championship (with FedEx Cup points):
- 1: Jon Rahm - 3,386
- 2: Scottie Scheffler - 3,238
- 3: Rory McIlroy - 2,954
- 4: Lucas Glover - 2,885
- 5: Patrick Cantlay - 2,643
- 6: Max Homa - 2,451
- 7: Viktor Hovland - 2,024
- 8: Wyndham Clark - 1,957
- 9: Brian Harman - 1,919
- 10: Tommy Fleetwood - 1,834
- 11: Keegan Bradley - 1,818
- 12: Rickie Fowler - 1,752
- 13: Tony Finau - 1,672
- 14: Taylor Moore - 1,633
- 15: Russell Henley - 1,618
- 16: Nick Taylor - 1,593
- 17: Si Woo Kim - 1,572
- 18: Tom Kim - 1,552
- 19: Xander Schauffele - 1,536
- 20: Adam Schenk - 1,536
- 21: Jason Day - 1,531
- 22: Collin Morikawa - 1,476
- 23: Emiliano Grillo - 1,443
- 24: Sepp Straka - 1,431
- 25: Corey Conners - 1,426
- 26: Tyrrell Hatton - 1,425
- 27: Jordan Spieth - 1,422
- 28: Sungjae Im - 1,420
- 29: Chris Kirk - 1,361
- 30: Sam Burns - 1,361
- 31: Sahith Theegala - 1,294
- 32: Justin Rose - 1,256
- 33: Kurt Kitayama - 1,242
- 34: Denny McCarthy - 1,192
- 35: Seamus Power - 1,147
- 36: Lee Hodges - 1,144
- 37: Adam Hadwin - 1,108
- 38: Byeong Hun An - 1,107
- 39: Adam Svensson - 1,080
- 40: Matt Fitzpatrick - 1,063
- 41: Andrew Putnam - 1,048
- 42: Eric Cole - 1,042
- 43: J.T. Poston - 1,037
- 44: Brendon Todd - 1,017
- 45: Cam Davis - 1,008
- 46: Cameron Young - 981
- 47: Hideki Matsuyama - 942
- 48: Tom Hoge - 941
- 49: Harris English - 940
- 50: Patrick Rodgers - 939
The second stage of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the BMW Championship 2023 will tee off on Thursday, August 17. The event will see the 50 golfers compete against each other for the $20 million prize purse and a spot on the Tour Championship, taking place a week later.
More details on the BMW Championship will be updated soon.