Who qualified for the BMW Championship 2023? FedExCup Playoffs rankings after FedEx St. Jude Championship explored

The first round of the PGA Tour playoffs ended on Sunday as Lucas Glover lifted the FedEx St. Jude Championship trophy. The in-form golfer landed his second back-to-back victory by beating the likes of Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood. With this Glover moved up to fourth on the FedEx Cup standings.

The FedEx Cup Playoffs will continue on Thursday with the BMW Championship. As per the playoffs’ rules, the top 50 golfers in the total 70 from the FedEx St. Jude Championship will proceed. While the 50 travel to the Olympia Fields Country Club outside of Chicago, Illinois from Memphis, the remaining 20 will be flying back home.

While several big names made it to the next stage, some like Matt Kuchar, Mackenzie Hughes and Nick Hardy, among others failed to qualify for the BMW Championship.

Who qualified for the BMW Championship 2023?

Here are the top 50 in the FedEx Cup Standings after the FedEx St. Jude Championship (with FedEx Cup points):

1: Jon Rahm - 3,386

2: Scottie Scheffler - 3,238

3: Rory McIlroy - 2,954

4: Lucas Glover - 2,885

5: Patrick Cantlay - 2,643

6: Max Homa - 2,451

7: Viktor Hovland - 2,024

8: Wyndham Clark - 1,957

9: Brian Harman - 1,919

10: Tommy Fleetwood - 1,834

11: Keegan Bradley - 1,818

12: Rickie Fowler - 1,752

13: Tony Finau - 1,672

14: Taylor Moore - 1,633

15: Russell Henley - 1,618

16: Nick Taylor - 1,593

17: Si Woo Kim - 1,572

18: Tom Kim - 1,552

19: Xander Schauffele - 1,536

20: Adam Schenk - 1,536

21: Jason Day - 1,531

22: Collin Morikawa - 1,476

23: Emiliano Grillo - 1,443

24: Sepp Straka - 1,431

25: Corey Conners - 1,426

26: Tyrrell Hatton - 1,425

27: Jordan Spieth - 1,422

28: Sungjae Im - 1,420

29: Chris Kirk - 1,361

30: Sam Burns - 1,361

31: Sahith Theegala - 1,294

32: Justin Rose - 1,256

33: Kurt Kitayama - 1,242

34: Denny McCarthy - 1,192

35: Seamus Power - 1,147

36: Lee Hodges - 1,144

37: Adam Hadwin - 1,108

38: Byeong Hun An - 1,107

39: Adam Svensson - 1,080

40: Matt Fitzpatrick - 1,063

41: Andrew Putnam - 1,048

42: Eric Cole - 1,042

43: J.T. Poston - 1,037

44: Brendon Todd - 1,017

45: Cam Davis - 1,008

46: Cameron Young - 981

47: Hideki Matsuyama - 942

48: Tom Hoge - 941

49: Harris English - 940

50: Patrick Rodgers - 939

The second stage of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the BMW Championship 2023 will tee off on Thursday, August 17. The event will see the 50 golfers compete against each other for the $20 million prize purse and a spot on the Tour Championship, taking place a week later.

