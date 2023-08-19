2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational prize purse breakdown: How much will golfers win at the $3,000,000 event?

The 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational is currently underway at the Galgorm Castle Golf Club and Castlerock Golf Club in Northern Ireland. The event co-hosted by the DP World Tour, LET and LPGA Tour is taking place for the third year in succession.

The tournament started off on Thursday, August 17 with 144 men and 144 women competing in separate events for $1,500,000 purses. While players from the DP World Tour filled the men’s field, big names from the LPGA Tour and the LET crowded the women’s field. Interestingly, each of the division’s 72-hole strokeplay events has equal prize money with the winner getting $250,000.

2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational $3,000,000 prize money breakdown

As mentioned above, the 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational has a total prize purse of $3,000,000, with the men’s and women’s divisions getting $1,500,000 each. While the winning golfers receive $250,000, the runners-up will settle for a $165,000 paycheck.

The two golfers finishing third will bag $94,500 each, while the fourth-placed golfers will win $75,000. Golfers finishing fifth on the final leaderboard will bag $63,600 for their efforts.

Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational (Both men’s and women’s divisions):

1 - $250,000

2 - $165,000

3 - $94,500

4 - $75,000

5 - $63,600

6 - $52,500

7 - $45,000

8 - $37,500

9 - $33,600

10 - $30,000

11 - $27,600

12 - $25,800

13 - $24,150

14 - $22,950

15 - $22,050

16 - $21,150

17 - $20,250

18 - $19,350

19 - $18,600

20 - $18,000

21 - $17,400

22 - $16,950

23 - $16,500

24 - $16,050

25 - $15,600

26 - $15,150

27 - $14,700

28 - $14,250

29 - $13,800

30 - $13,350

31 - $12,900

32 - $12,450

33 - $12,000

34 - $11.550

35 - $11,250

36 - $10,950

37 - $10,650

38 - $10,350

39 - $10,050

40 - $9,750

41 - $9,450

42 - $9,150

43 - $8,850

44 - $8,550

45 - $8,250

46 - $7,950

47 - $7,650

48 - $7,350

49 - $7,050

50 - $6,750

51 - $6,450

52 - $6,150

53 - $5,850

54 - $5,550

55 - $5,250

56 - $4,950

57 - $4,650

58 - $4,500

59 - $4,350

60 - $4,200

61 - $4,050

62 - $3,900

63 - $3,750

64 - $3,600

65 - $3,450

It is pertinent to note that both the men’s and women’s divisions of the 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational underwent the 36-hole cut on Friday. The DP World Tour, LET and LPGA Tour events currently have 65 players each competing for the top prize. The final leaderboard will be out after the fourth round on Sunday.