2023 PNC Championship tickets: Date, price and how to buy explored

The PNC Championship is less than three weeks away from tee off at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. It is the opportunity to see 20 Major champions from different eras in action, playing with their families.

The will be one of the last golf tournaments of 2023 and it will be played from December 14-17. Tickets to live it directly on the course are available on the event's official website (pncchampionship.com/tickets).

As of Friday, November 22, a portion of the tickets are already sold out due to early demand from PNC Championship fans.

Among the options available to attend the PNC Championship is the Ritz-Carlton Stay and Watch. The option includes accommodations at the club's facilities and has varying prices, starting at $836 per night.

The Ritz-Carlton Stay and Watch option includes the following:

Tickets for 2 adults and 2 children per room for PNC Golf Championship

Daily Valet-Parking

Daily 50 USD Resort Credit, valid at Food and Beverage outlets at JW Marriott and The Ritz-Carlton, spa services at The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Grande Lakes Sports experiences including bike rentals, eco-tours, fly-fishing, sunrise safari and falconry school.

A similar option is the JW Marriott Stay and Watch. This offer has similar facilities as the Ritz-Carlton Stay and Watch but with more affordable prices, starting at $372 per night.

What other ticket options are available to attend the PNC Championship?

The most general option, called Grounds Access, is priced at $35 and includes access to the tournament grounds, including public bleachers and concessions areas. Grounds Access tickets are available for the Pro-Am days (Thursday and Friday), but are sold out for the official event days (Saturday and Sunday).

Another option is the Champions Club, which includes an all-inclusive experience in an open-air skybox overlooking the 18th Green, beer, wine, and liquor available, onsite parking & access to upscale restrooms. The price is $375 and is currently sold out.

The PNC Championship reserves a number of tickets for military personnel, including active, retired, reserve and veterans, which are also sold out.

PGA members have a quota of tickets available. These tickets are complimentary and the PNC Championship guarantees one each day to PGA members, although these are limited. Accompanying persons must purchase their tickets in the regular way.

Children up to 15 years old have the option of Junior Tickets, which is free and gives access to the tournament grounds, although it is only available for children accompanying a paid visitor. It is also a limited option and must be reserved and is available currently.

The PNC Championship will be the second tournament in Tiger Woods' return to competitive activity. The field also includes past and present stars such as Nelly Korda, Justin Thomas, John Daly and Annika Sorenstam.