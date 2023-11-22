“Things we love to see” - Golf fans erupt with excitement as Tiger Woods and son Charlie reveal their participation in 2023 PNC Championship

After a much-awaited wait, Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods have confirmed their appearance at the upcoming 2023 PNC Championship. Their participation comes as welcome news for golf fans all over the world who were waiting for Woods' return.

This will be their fourth participation in the tournament. Woods has been absent from the pro golf scene since April 2023. After withdrawing from the Masters, he underwent surgery on his ankle and has been in rehabilitation ever since. However, in recent good news, Woods has now announced his participation at the PNC Championship and the Hero World Challenge.

Fans were overjoyed to see this news. They are excited about not only Tiger Woods' appearance but Charlie Woods' as well.

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) wrote:

"Things we love to see."

Tiger Woods expressed his excitement in coming back into the game once again. He was quoted as saying by the PGA Tour:

"It is an amazing gift to be able to share my love of golf with Charlie and we genuinely do look forward to playing in the PNC Championship all years. Competing together, against a field of so many golfing greats and their families, is so special."

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods, John Daly and John Daly II named in star-studded 20-pair lineup for 2023 PNC Championship

Alongside regulars like Woods, John Daly, Nelly Korda and Justin Thomas, Steve Stricker and his daughter Izzi Stricker will make their debut at the PNC Championship.

Following is the 20 pair line up for the PNC Championship:

John Daly and John Daly II

Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer

David Duval and Brady Duval

Vijay Singh and Qass Singh

Stewart Cink and Reagan Cink

Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas

Nelly Korda and Petr Korda

Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee

Nick Faldo and Matthew Faldo

Matt Kuchar and Cameron Kuchar

Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman

Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino

Justin Leonard and Luke Leonard

Mark O’Meara and Shaun O’Meara

Jim Furyk and Tanner Furyk

Padraig Harrington and Ciaran Harrington

Nick Price and Greg Price

Retief Goosen and Leo Goosen

Steve Stricker and Izzi Stricker

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods.

The PNC Championship will be held from December 14 to 17 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando, Grande Lakes.