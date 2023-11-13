Nelly Korda and father Petr Korda, Annika Sorenstam and son will unite for PNC Championship in Orlando

The PNC Championship will be played from December 14-17 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. It will be one of the last events of the year and will bring together a true constellation of current and historical stars.

Nelly Korda and Annika Sorenstam confirmed their attendance at the 2023 PNC Championship on Monday. Korda will be teaming up with her father, Petr, while Sorenstam will pair up with her son, Will.

Expand Tweet

Nelly Korda will be making her third appearance at the PNC Championship, always teaming up with her father. The duo finished fifth in the 2022 edition, making Korda the highest-ranked female player in the history of the event in which both male and female players compete.

Korda, one of the top women's golf stars in the world today, expressed her excitement at being invited back to the event. She told the official website of the event:

“I am thrilled to be invited back to be part of this very special event which has already come to mean so much to both me and dad, and our family. We managed to improve to T5th place last year so hopefully we can get in the mix again this year as I can’t think of a sweeter way to end the season than by winning alongside my dad!”

Annika Sorenstam, meanwhile, will start in Orlando with her son Will for the second time. Will made his debut in the 2022 edition at the age of 11, becoming the youngest player to play in the event.

Sorenstam is one of the living legends of world golf with 97 professional victories, including 72 on the LPGA Tour (10 Majors). She also shared her thoughts with the event's official website:

“Will and I have been looking forward to the PNC Championship all year. We had an amazing experience last year... I was so proud of the way Will handled the pressure of playing in front of so many fans and among so many legends of the game.”

Which players have confirmed their presence in the 2023 PNC Championship?

One of the characteristics of the PNC Championship is that the players in the field must have won at least one Major or The PLAYERS Championship. A total of 20 players are invited to play a duo with a family member.

For the 2023 edition, defending champions Vijay Singh and his son Qass are already confirmed, as well as 2021 winners John Daly and his son John Daly II.

Other stars already confirmed include Justin Thomas (who will play with his father Mike), David Duval (who will play with his son Brady), Stewart Cink (who will play with his son Reagan) and Bernhard Langer (who will play with his son Jason).

Although it's not confirmed yet, it is expected that Tiger Woods and his son Charley express their commitment to the event in the near future.

The PNC Championship began in 1995 as the Office Depot Father/Son Challenge. In 2005, Fuzzy Zoeller played with his daughter. Since then, it has become common for players to team up with any member of their family, not just their children.