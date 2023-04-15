2023 RBC Heritage Saturday tee times and TV schedule

Day 2 of the 2023 RBC Heritage ended with Jimmy Walker taking a surprise lead. The 44-year-old, who hasn’t won since the 2016 PGA Championship, overtook the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Justin Rose for a three-shot lead at the Harbour Town Golf Links.

Masters champion Jon Rahm sat T18 at the end of Friday. The Spaniard shot a low second round after having a forgettable start to the event. Currently, Walker sits comfortably on top with 36 holes to play. He will face some pressure from Scheffler, Schauffele, Rose, Viktor Hovland and Patrick Cantlay on Day 3.

While the top names continued to compete for the $3.6 million prize money, some big names like Max Homa failed to make the cut. Homa along with Tom Kim, Billy Horschel and others missed the cut and won’t play the weekend.

2023 RBC Heritage Saturday tee times

Here are the tee times for RBC Heritage Day 3 (all times Eastern):

7:50 am - Matthew NeSmith

7:55 am - Jim Herman, Nick Taylor

8:05 am - Adam Schenk, Justin Lower

8:15 am - Justin Suh, Max McGreevy

8:25 am - Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley

8:35 am - Harris English, Luke Donald

8:45 am - Adam Long, K.H. Lee

8:55 am - Ben Martin, Wyndham Clark

9:05 am - Andrew Putnam, Patrick Rodgers

9:15 am - Sam Burns, Lucas Herbert

9:30 am - Austin Smotherman, Shane Lowry

9:40 am - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Kramer Hickok

9:50 am - Michael Thompson, Cameron Young

10:00 am - James Hahn, Garrick Higgo

10:10 am - Chris Kirk, Kevin Streelman

10:20 am - Sahith Theegala, Ernie Els

10:30 am - Tyrrell Hatton, Scott Stallings

10:40 am - Tony Finau, Danny Willett

10:50 am - Sungjae Im, Chez Reavie

11:05 am - Russell Henley, Corey Conners

11:15 am - Zach Johnson, Adam Svensson

11:25 am - Cam Davis, Justin Thomas

11:35 am - Lee Hodges, David Thompson

11:45 am - Gary Woodland, Denny McCarthy

11:55 am - Adam Scott, Brendon Todd

12:05 pm - Hayden Buckley, Beau Hossler

12:15 pm - Carson Young, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:25 pm - Jon Rahm, Doug Ghim

12:40 pm - Rickie Fowler, Nate Lashley

12:50 pm - Matt Kuchar, Brian Harman

1:00 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Ben Griffin

1:10 pm - Jordan Spieth, Patton Kizzire

1:20 pm - Viktor Hovland, Taylor Moore

1:30 pm - Patrick Cantlay, Aaron Rai

1:40 pm - Mark Hubbard, Tommy Fleetwood

1:50 pm - Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele

2:00 pm - Jimmy Walker, Scottie Scheffler

The 2023 RBC Heritage TV schedule

The PGA Tour’s 2023 RBC Heritage is available for viewing on the Golf Channel and CBS. The event is also live streamed on ESPN+, Paramount+ and Peacock. The radio broadcast is available on SiriusXM.

Saturday, April 15 Schedule:

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 pm

CBS: 3-6 pm

Stream

ESPN+: 8:30 am-6 pm

Peacock: 1-6 pm

Paramount+: 3-6 pm

Radio

SiriusXM: 2-6 pm

The RBC Heritage’s Saturday, Round 3’s tee times will be updated after Day 2.

