Where is the 2023 RBC Heritage held? All you need to know about the venue

RBC Heritage will take place this week at its permanent home, Harbour Town Golf Links, in South Carolina, USA.

Since the inception of the series in 1969, Harbour has been its permanent venue. The golf course was designed by Pete Dye with the help of six-time Masters winner Jack Nicklaus in 1967.

It is 7,099 yards long and has a course rating of 76.6. In 2011, Golf Digest ranked it as the 21st best public golf course in America, and Golf Magazine ranked it as the 12th best in 2012.

2023 RBC Heritage is scheduled for April 13 to 16. It has a purse of $20 million and will feature one of the biggest fields of the year.

2023 RBC Heritage features the largest field of the year

The 2023 RBC Heritage features more than 144 golfers. It is one of the largest PGA Tour fields of the year.

Jon Rahm, who won The Masters last week, will be playing in the tournament alongside Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Keegan Bradley, and many others. However, Rory McIlroy withdrew from the tournament. He missed the cut at The Masters and will take some time to return to the course.

Here is a list of golfers playing at The 2023 RBC Heritage:

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Dylan Frittelli

Jim Furyk

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Tommy Gibson

Lucas Glover

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Ryan Brehm

Wesley Bryan

Hayden Buckley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Ernie Els

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Davis Love III

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Denny McCarthy

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Trey Mullinax

Matthew NeSmith

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matthias Schwab

Adam Scott

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Richy Werenski

Danny Willett

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Will Zalatoris

