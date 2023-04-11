Where is the 2023 RBC Heritage held? All you need to know about the venue

RBC Heritage will take place this week at its permanent home, Harbour Town Golf Links, in South Carolina, USA.
Since the inception of the series in 1969, Harbour has been its permanent venue. The golf course was designed by Pete Dye with the help of six-time Masters winner Jack Nicklaus in 1967.
It is 7,099 yards long and has a course rating of 76.6. In 2011, Golf Digest ranked it as the 21st best public golf course in America, and Golf Magazine ranked it as the 12th best in 2012.
2023 RBC Heritage is scheduled for April 13 to 16. It has a purse of $20 million and will feature one of the biggest fields of the year.
2023 RBC Heritage features the largest field of the year
The 2023 RBC Heritage features more than 144 golfers. It is one of the largest PGA Tour fields of the year.
Jon Rahm, who won The Masters last week, will be playing in the tournament alongside Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Keegan Bradley, and many others. However, Rory McIlroy withdrew from the tournament. He missed the cut at The Masters and will take some time to return to the course.
Here is a list of golfers playing at The 2023 RBC Heritage:
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Dylan Frittelli
- Jim Furyk
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Tommy Gibson
- Lucas Glover
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Ryan Brehm
- Wesley Bryan
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Ernie Els
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- James Hahn
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Lucas Herbert
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Davis Love III
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Denny McCarthy
- Max McGreevy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Trey Mullinax
- Matthew NeSmith
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matthias Schwab
- Adam Scott
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Richy Werenski
- Danny Willett
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
- Will Zalatoris