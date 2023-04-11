2023 RBC Heritage field: Best bets and odds explored

After a successful Masters outing, the PGA Tour is back to its regular calendar this week. The American circuit is back with the 2023 RBC Heritage. The elevated event is set to tee off on Thursday, April 13, at the Harbour Town Golf Links, South Carolina.

The 2023 RBC Heritage will feature a loaded field. The elevated event with a $20 million prize purse will see some of the top-ranked golfers compete against each other for the top prize of $3.6 million. According to the PGA Tour, the field for the event will have seven of the world’s top-10 on it. However, the biggest highlight of the event remains that it is headlined by the 2023 Masters champion, Jon Rahm.

2023 RBC Heritage odds

Fresh off the win at Augusta, Jon Rahm will go up against the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay at the RBC Heritage. Unsurprisingly, the trio have the best odds to win the event. According to Sportsline, Scheffler, who had a forgettable T10 finish at The Masters, comes in as favorite to win this week. He has 8-1 odds to take the win. Meanwhile, the most in-form player on the field, Jon Rahm, stands second on the odds lost with 17-2 odds.

World No. 4 Patrick Cantlay comes into the event with 14-1 odds. He is followed by defending champion Jordan Spieth. Coming off the back of a strong top-five finish at Augusta, the American has 18-1 odds to win this weekend. Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, and Xander Schauffele are other names to watch at the event.

It is pertinent to note that Rory McIlroy withdrew from the event on Monday after a forgettable Masters outing.

Here are the top odds list for the RBC Heritage (as per Sportsline):

Scottie Scheffler +800

Jon Rahm +850

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Jordan Spieth +1800

Collin Morikawa +1800

Viktor Hovland +2000

Tony Finau +2200

Xander Schauffele +2200

Cameron Young +2200

Matt Fitzpatrick +2500

Justin Thomas +2500

Max Homa +2800

Shane Lowry +3000

Tyrrell Hatton +3500

Sungjae Im +3500

Tom Kim +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Matt Kuchar +5000

Corey Conners +5000

Tommy Fleetwood +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Rickie Fowler +5500

Taylor Montgomery +6000

Justin Rose +6000

Si Woo Kim +6000

Sahith Theegala +6000

Wyndham Clark +7000

Keegan Bradley +7000

Webb Simpson +8000

Tom Hoge +8000

Min Woo Lee +8000

Keith Mitchell +8000

Chris Kirk +8000

Adam Scott +8000

J.T. Poston +8000

Gary Woodland +8000

Sepp Straka +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Maverick McNealy +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Adam Hadwin +10000

Taylor Moore +10000

Ryan Fox +11000

Matt Wallace +11000

J.J. Spaun +11000

Denny McCarthy +11000

Billy Horschel +11000

Sam Ryder +13000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +13000

Kurt Kitayama +11000

Justin Suh +13000

Harris English +13000

Thomas Detry +13000

Patrick Rodgers +15000

More details about the 2023 RBC Heritage, including schedule and tee times, will be updated soon.

Poll : 0 votes