2023 RBC Heritage field: Best bets and odds explored

After a successful Masters outing, the PGA Tour is back to its regular calendar this week. The American circuit is back with the 2023 RBC Heritage. The elevated event is set to tee off on Thursday, April 13, at the Harbour Town Golf Links, South Carolina.
The 2023 RBC Heritage will feature a loaded field. The elevated event with a $20 million prize purse will see some of the top-ranked golfers compete against each other for the top prize of $3.6 million. According to the PGA Tour, the field for the event will have seven of the world’s top-10 on it. However, the biggest highlight of the event remains that it is headlined by the 2023 Masters champion, Jon Rahm.
2023 RBC Heritage odds
Fresh off the win at Augusta, Jon Rahm will go up against the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay at the RBC Heritage. Unsurprisingly, the trio have the best odds to win the event. According to Sportsline, Scheffler, who had a forgettable T10 finish at The Masters, comes in as favorite to win this week. He has 8-1 odds to take the win. Meanwhile, the most in-form player on the field, Jon Rahm, stands second on the odds lost with 17-2 odds.
World No. 4 Patrick Cantlay comes into the event with 14-1 odds. He is followed by defending champion Jordan Spieth. Coming off the back of a strong top-five finish at Augusta, the American has 18-1 odds to win this weekend. Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, and Xander Schauffele are other names to watch at the event.
It is pertinent to note that Rory McIlroy withdrew from the event on Monday after a forgettable Masters outing.
Here are the top odds list for the RBC Heritage (as per Sportsline):
- Scottie Scheffler +800
- Jon Rahm +850
- Patrick Cantlay +1400
- Jordan Spieth +1800
- Collin Morikawa +1800
- Viktor Hovland +2000
- Tony Finau +2200
- Xander Schauffele +2200
- Cameron Young +2200
- Matt Fitzpatrick +2500
- Justin Thomas +2500
- Max Homa +2800
- Shane Lowry +3000
- Tyrrell Hatton +3500
- Sungjae Im +3500
- Tom Kim +4000
- Sam Burns +4000
- Matt Kuchar +5000
- Corey Conners +5000
- Tommy Fleetwood +5500
- Russell Henley +5500
- Rickie Fowler +5500
- Taylor Montgomery +6000
- Justin Rose +6000
- Si Woo Kim +6000
- Sahith Theegala +6000
- Wyndham Clark +7000
- Keegan Bradley +7000
- Webb Simpson +8000
- Tom Hoge +8000
- Min Woo Lee +8000
- Keith Mitchell +8000
- Chris Kirk +8000
- Adam Scott +8000
- J.T. Poston +8000
- Gary Woodland +8000
- Sepp Straka +10000
- Seamus Power +10000
- Maverick McNealy +10000
- Brian Harman +10000
- Adam Hadwin +10000
- Taylor Moore +10000
- Ryan Fox +11000
- Matt Wallace +11000
- J.J. Spaun +11000
- Denny McCarthy +11000
- Billy Horschel +11000
- Sam Ryder +13000
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee +13000
- Kurt Kitayama +11000
- Justin Suh +13000
- Harris English +13000
- Thomas Detry +13000
- Patrick Rodgers +15000
More details about the 2023 RBC Heritage, including schedule and tee times, will be updated soon.