2023 RBC Heritage Sunday tee times and TV schedule

Day 3 of the 2023 RBC Heritage ended with Matt Fitzpatrick taking the solo lead. The English golfer played the lowest round of his PGA Tour career, an 8-under 63, to leap ahead of the competition. Fitzpatrick pushed down 44-year-old Jimmy Walker, who was enjoying an unusual lead at the event.
Walker stepped out of the lead and settled for T4 with Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Mark Hubbard and Taylor Moore at the end of Day 3. Going into the final round, Fitzpatrick currently faces competition from second-placed Patrick Cantlay and third-placed Jordan Spieth. It’ll be interesting to see if the golfers manage to overtake the young Englishman on the final day of the competition.
While the top names continue to compete for the $3.6 million prize money, event favorite Jon Rahm sat T21 at the end of Saturday. The Masters 2023 champion has a mammoth task in front if he wishes to win the event. It is pertinent to note that the top names who failed to make the cut on Friday include Max Homa, Tom Kim and Billy Horschel.
2023 RBC Heritage Sunday tee times
Here are the tee times for RBC Heritage Day 4 (all times Eastern):
- 8:30 am - Justin Lower, Luke Donald
- 8:40 am - Harris English, Kramer Hickok
- 8:50 am - Kevin Streelman, Matthew NeSmith, Justin Suh
- 9:01 am - Viktor Hovland, Jim Herman, Shane Lowry
- 9:12 am - Austin Smotherman, Garrick Higgo, Danny Willett
- 9:23 am - James Hahn, Zach Johnson, Max McGreevy
- 9:34 am - Doug Ghim, Lucas Herbert, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 9:45 am - Justin Thomas, Davis Thompson, Beau Hossler
- 9:56 am - Andrew Putnam, Cameron Young, Ernie Els
- 10:07 am - Adam Schenk, K.H. Lee, Ben Martin
- 10:22 am - Tyrrell Hatton, Tony Finau, Adam Svensson
- 10:33 am - Nate Lashley, Adam Long, Sam Burns
- 10:44 am - Ben Griffin, Nick Taylor, Gary Woodland
- 10:55 am - Chris Kirk, Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy
- 11:06 am - Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark, Michael Thompson
- 11:17 am - Jon Rahm, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose
- 11:28 am - Adam Scott, Brendon Todd, Carson Young
- 11:39 am - Sahith Theegala, Corey Conners, Lee Hodges
- 11:54 am - Brian Harman, Patton Kizzire, Patrick Rodgers
- 12:05 pm - Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Russell Henley
- 12:16 pm - Matt Kuchar, Emiliano Grillo, Xander Schauffele
- 12:27 pm - Cam Davis, Hayden Buckley, Rickie Fowler
- 12:38 pm - Jimmy Walker, Scottie Scheffler, Chez Reavie
- 12:49 pm - Taylor Moore, Mark Hubbard, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:00 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth
The 2023 RBC Heritage TV schedule
The PGA Tour’s 2023 RBC Heritage is available on the Golf Channel and CBS. The event will be live streamed on ESPN+, Paramount+ and Peacock. Radio listeners can tune into SiriusXM for the live broadcast.
Sunday, April 16 Schedule:
TV
- Golf Channel: 1-3 pm
- CBS: 3-6 pm
Stream
- ESPN+: 8:30 am-6 pm
- Peacock: 1-6 pm
- Paramount+: 3-6 pm
Radio
- SiriusXM: 2-6 pm