2023 Ryder Cup : Schedule of events explored

The stage is all set for the 2023 Ryder Cup. The 44th edition of the binneal tournament begins on Sept. 29 at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. Needless to say, Team US and Team Europe are ready to face off in an intense battle in the ultimate test of men's golf.

The Cup will be held over three days, beginning Sept. 29mand ending on Oct. 1. The first two days of the Ryder Cup will see team matches including foursome and fourball matches, while the last day will be particularly reserved for all 12 head-to-head singles matches.

On the first two days, the players will compete in pairs, with a point being awarded to whichever team plays the best. Following is the schedule for the three days of the 2023 Ryder Cup (all times ET).

Full Schedule for 2023 Ryder Cup

Friday, September 29

1:35 a.m. ET: Foursomes Match 1

1:50 a.m. ET: Foursomes Match 2

2:05 a.m. ET: Foursomes Match 3

2:20 a.m. ET: Foursomes Match 4

6:25 a.m. ET: Four-ball Match 1

6:40 a.m. ET: Four-ball Match 2

6:55 a.m. ET: Four-ball Match 3

7:10 a.m. ET: Four-ball Match 4

Saturday, September 30

1:35 a.m. ET: Foursomes Match 1

1:50 a.m. ET: Foursomes Match 2

2:05 a.m. ET: Foursomes Match 3

2:20 a.m. ET: Foursomes Match 4

6:25 a.m. ET: Four-ball Match 1

6:40 a.m. ET: Four-ball Match 2

6:55 a.m. ET: Four-ball Match 3

7:10 a.m. ET: Four-ball Match 4

Sunday, October 1

5:35 a.m. ET: Singles Match 1

5:47 a.m. ET: Singles Match 2

5:59 a.m. ET: Singles Match 3

6:11 a.m. ET: Singles Match 4

6:23 a.m. ET: Singles Match 5

6:35 a.m. ET: Singles Match 6

6:47 a.m. ET: Singles Match 7

6:59 a.m. ET: Singles Match 8

7:11 a.m. ET: Singles Match 9

7:23 a.m. ET: Singles Match 10

7:35 a.m. ET: Singles Match 11

7:47 a.m. ET: Singles Match 12

11:00 a.m. ET: Trophy presentation

Team USA will hope to take home the Ryder Cup once again, after their win at Whistling Straits in 2021. However, the European team poses a serious threat, with golfers like Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy on the roster.