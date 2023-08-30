2023 Ryder Cup US team: Top 4 names from the 2021 roster who missed out ft. Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau

The US Ryder Cup team for the 2023 edition of the biennial tournament was finally confirmed on August 29.

The team for this year's edition of the tournament includes most of the golfers who played for America in 2021 at Whistling Straits, Haven. However, a few big names could not make it onto the US roster.

A few of the golfers who were part of the US Team in 2021 have joined LIV Golf and were not included in the team this year. Brooks Koepka is the only player currently on the Saudi Circuit to have been picked by skipper Zach Johnson for the 2023 US Ryder Cup team.

Below are the top four names who played for the USA in 2021 but will miss the tournament next month in Rome.

Top 4 names missing from the 2023 US Ryder Cup Team after featuring in 2021

#1 Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau (Image via Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, during conversations with the media, Bryson DeChambeau voiced his fervent desire to take part in the Ryder Cup. However, he failed to make the team this year.

DeChambeau competes in LIV Golf, which meant his points were not included in the US Ryder Cup Points list, preventing him from automatically qualifying. Captain Zach Johnson did not pick him either.

He participated in the competition in 2021 and finished with a score of 0-3-0.

#2 Tony Finau

Tony Finau (Image via AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

In 2021, Tony Finau was picked by then-captain Steve Stricker. He impressed fans with his resounding performance at the tournament and played an important role in helping his team win the trophy.

However, Finau will miss the 2023 edition of the tournament.

#3 Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson (Image via Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Dustin Johnson was part of the US Ryder Cup team in 2021 and recorded a score of 7-9-0. However, he joined LIV Golf last year and failed to secure his spot in the team for the 2023 edition.

Johnson auto-qualified in 2021 after an impressive season on the PGA Tour. He has been excellent this year as well, but his chances to compete in Rome were dashed by his participation for LIV Golf.

#4 Harris English

Harris English (Image via AP Photo/George Walker IV)

American golfer Harris English was also part of the 2021 Ryder Cup team after being selected by the captain, but will miss the tournament next month.

The PGA Tour player has struggled this year. English started the new year by finishing T73 at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii. However, he then missed the cut in three back-to-back events before bouncing back at the 2023 Genesis Invitational Open and finished T12.

He also played in all four majors this year but failed to cut in two events. English finished T43 at the Masters and T8 at the US Open. His best finish in 2023 was recorded at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship when he tied for T3.