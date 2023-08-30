5 big names who missed the chance to be on US Ryder Cup Team

The US Ryder Cup team selections have been announced, and while some celebrated their inclusion, several notable golfers found themselves on the outside looking in. Despite their impressive credentials and fervent desire to represent their country, these five players narrowly missed out on joining Team USA for the upcoming Ryder Cup in Italy.

1. Cameron Young

Cameron Young at the BMW Championship Golf (Image via Getty)

Cameron Young's rise on the PGA Tour was nothing short of remarkable. Finishing ninth in the Ryder Cup standings, Young showcased remarkable consistency throughout the season with ten top-10 finishes, including an impressive T8 at the British Open.

Despite being hailed as a strong contender for the team by assistant captain Fred Couples, Young's absence from the Tour Championship likely impacted his chances. With his undeniable potential and class both on and off the course, Young remains a promising prospect for future Ryder Cups.

2. Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley at the Tour Championship (Image via Getty)

Keegan Bradley's yearning to make the Ryder Cup team was palpable. With an impressive track record that includes appearances in two Ryder Cups and a record of 4-3-0, Bradley's two wins this season, including a victory at the Travelers Championship, were a testament to his relentless pursuit.

His desire and transparent commitment to the team's cause showcased his dedication, but stiff competition prevented him from securing a spot this time around. Bradley's sportsmanship in the face of disappointment is commendable, and he remains a fierce advocate for the U.S. team.

3. Lucas Glover

Lucas Glover at the BMW Championship (Image via Getty)

Lucas Glover's journey to Ryder Cup consideration was punctuated by an unexpected surge of form. His consecutive triumphs at both the Wyndham Championship and the FedEx St. Jude Championship caught the attention of many and propelled him into the realm of serious consideration.

Because he is close friends with captain Zach Johnson, Glover's resurgence added a layer of personal investment. Though his T22 and T18 finishes in the final events cooled the buzz, Glover's late-season heroics made him a captivating contender.

4. Tony Finau

Tony Finau at the Tour Championship (Image via Getty)

Tony Finau, a member of the victorious 2021 Whistling Straits squad, brought experience to the table. With a Ryder Cup record of 3-3-0 and a recent win at the Mexico Open, Finau's credentials were hard to ignore. However, a season characterized by inconsistent performances, coupled with a T26 at the Masters as his best major finish, hindered his chances. While Finau has previously contributed to the team's success, this season's challenges ultimately kept him from the roster.

5. Denny McCarthy

Denny McCarthy at the BMW Championship (Image via Getty)

Denny McCarthy's reputation as a putting specialist was a standout feature in his bid for a Ryder Cup spot. With a strong showing in putting and a stellar performance from within 10 feet, McCarthy's skill set made him an enticing option. Although he lacked a victory this season, his 14 top-25 finishes demonstrated his consistency. McCarthy's impressive putting skills made him a compelling contender, but the competition for spots was intense.

In conclusion, the U.S. Ryder Cup team selection process is inevitably a challenging one, given the plethora of talented golfers vying for a spot. These five individuals may have missed this year's opportunity, but their contributions to the sport and their commitment to the team spirit remain unwavering. As the U.S. team prepares to face its European counterparts in Rome, these players serve as a reminder of the depth and strength of American golf talent.