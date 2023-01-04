2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions: Odds and expert picks

The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions is just around the corner. The first event of the year is set to tee off at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort in Maui, Hawaii on Thursday, January 5. The PGA Tour event will see some of the circuit’s biggest names fight for the top prize.

As the PGA Tour returns to the island of Hawaii this week, players like Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm will have all eyes on them. Despite being an elevated event, the tournament has high stakes. The event has a prize purse of $15 million, with $2.7 million set aside for the winner, adding to the stakes.

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions expert picks

The experts at PGATOUR.COM make their selections for the PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf ahead of each event. The circuit’s experts have chosen Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm as favorites to lift the Tournament of Champions trophy. While two experts picked Thomas and put Jon Rahm as the runner-up, two others did the opposite.

Interestingly, the final two experts in the 6-man panel went for alternate options. While one of them picked Tony Finau, the other placed his bets on Patrick Cantlay. It is pertinent to note that both of them still have Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas in their top four.

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions odds

The betting odds for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions are here. According to Caesars Sportsbook list, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele all had odds of 10-1. However, Jon Rahm stood out as the clear favorite to lift the trophy with odds of 8-1. With two wins in his last four starts, the Spaniard is expected to make the most of the event.

Despite the jam-packed field, a large number of betters have placed their money on Rahm. Thomas has emerged as the next best option. It is noteworthy that the absence of Official World Golf Ranking No. 1 Rory McIlroy and defending champion Cam Smith has played a big factor in leading Rahm to the top.

Here is the full odds list for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions:

Jon Rahm +800

Scottie Scheffler +1000

Xander Schauffele +1000

Justin Thomas +1000

Patrick Cantlay +1200

Viktor Hovland +1800

Tony Finau +1800

Joo-hyung (Tom) Kim +1800

Matthew Fitzpatrick +1800

Sungjae Im +1800

Collin Morikawa +1800

Jordan Spieth +2000

Cam Young +2000

Max Homa +2800

Sam Burns +2800

Will Zalatoris +2800

Hideki Matsuyama +2800

Sahith Theegala +3300

Billy Horschel +4000

Seamus Power +4500

Aaron Wise +4500

Corey Conners +4500

K.H. Lee +5000

Keegan Bradley +5000

Russell Henley +5000

Sepp Straka +5500

Tom Hoge +6000

Adam Scott +6000

Brian Harman +6000

Mackenzie Hughes +7000

Luke List +7500

Trey Mullinax +8000

J.T. Poston +8500

Adam Svensson +8500

J J Spaun +9000

Scott Stallings +10000

Chez Reavie +12500

Chad Ramey +12500

Ryan Brehm +20000

Sentry Tournament of Champions @Sentry_TOC 39 guys. 20 groups. One Island.



Tee Times for Thursday are set! Who are you looking forward to seeing most? 39 guys. 20 groups. One Island. Tee Times for Thursday are set! Who are you looking forward to seeing most? https://t.co/4NrRYfyOuK

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions tee times

2:30 p.m. Adam Svensson

2:35 p.m. Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes

2:45 p.m. Scott Stallings, Chez Reavie

2:55 p.m.Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa

3:05 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama

3:15 p.m. Cameron Young, Sam Burns

3:25 p.m: Adam Scott, Sahith Theegala

3:35 p.m. Tom Hoge, Ryan Brehm

3:50 p.m. Trey Mullinax, J.J. Spaun

4:00 p.m. K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey

4:10 p.m. Aaron Wise, Russell Henley

4:20 p.m. J.T. Poston, Corey Conners

4:30 p.m. Brian Harman, Luke List

4:40 p.m.Sepp Straka, Billy Horschel

4:55 p.m. Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley

5:05 p.m. Sungjae Im, Max Homa

5:15 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris

5:25 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim

5:35 p.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm

5:45 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

Poll : 0 votes