2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions: When and where to watch?

The PGA Tour is set to kick-start 2023 with the first elevated event of the year, the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The event will start on January 5 at Kapalua's Plantation Course in Hawaii.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions will be televised for free on Fubo TV’s golf channel and will be live-streamed on ESPN+. It will also be available listen to on radio.

The 39 best PGA Tour golfers will compete in a tournament that has a purse of $15 million after Rory McIlroy decided to withdraw his name from the roster.

TOC will feature 30 of last year's championship winners, including major tournament winners and ten golfers who have qualified based on their FedEx Cup points.

It is important to note that last year's champion, Cameron Smith, will not return to defend his title this year as he has signed a contract with the LIV Golf Series. Despite winning The Open Championship last year, he is still deprived of playing at PGA Tour events.

2022 RSM Classic winner Adam Svensson will start the tee-off at 2:30 p.m., followed by other golfers. Xander Schauffele will pair up with Justin Thomas to take the last shot of the day at 5:45 pm. The four-day championship will wrap up with a finale on January 6.

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions TV, Radio, and streaming details

January 5, Thursday

TV

Golf Channel: 6-10 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 4-10 p.m.

Live stream

ESPN+: 2:15-10 p.m.

Peacock: 6-10 p.m.

January 6, Friday

TV

Golf Channel: 6-10 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 4-10 p.m.

Live stream

ESPN+: 2:15-10 p.m.

Peacock: 6-10 p.m.

January 7, Saturday

TV

NBC: 4-6 p.m.

Golf Channel: 6-8 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 3-8 p.m.

Live stream

ESPN+: 12:45-8 p.m.

Peacock: 4-8 p.m.

January 8, Sunday

TV

NBC: 4-6 p.m.

Golf Channel: 6-8 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 3-8 p.m.

Live stream

ESPN+: 12:45-8 p.m.

Peacock: 4-8 p.m.

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions field

Keegan Bradley

Ryan Brehm

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Corey Conners

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Tom Kim

K.H. Lee

Luke List

Hideki Matsuyama

Collin Morikawa

Trey Mullinax

JT Poston

Seamus Power

Jon Rahm

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Scott

JJ Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Sepp Straka

Adam Svensson

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Aaron Wise

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions tee times

2:30 p.m. Adam Svensson

2:35 p.m. Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes

2:45 p.m. Scott Stallings, Chez Reavie

2:55 p.m.Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa

3:05 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama

3:15 p.m. Cameron Young, Sam Burns

3:25 p.m: Adam Scott, Sahith Theegala

3:35 p.m. Tom Hoge, Ryan Brehm

3:50 p.m. Trey Mullinax, J.J. Spaun

4:00 p.m. K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey

4:10 p.m. Aaron Wise, Russell Henley

4:20 p.m. J.T. Poston, Corey Conners

4:30 p.m. Brian Harman, Luke List

4:40 p.m.Sepp Straka, Billy Horschel

4:55 p.m. Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley

5:05 p.m. Sungjae Im, Max Homa

5:15 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris

5:25 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim

5:35 p.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm

5:45 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

