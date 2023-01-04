2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions: When and where to watch?

The PGA Tour is set to kick-start 2023 with the first elevated event of the year, the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The event will start on January 5 at Kapalua's Plantation Course in Hawaii.
The Sentry Tournament of Champions will be televised for free on Fubo TV’s golf channel and will be live-streamed on ESPN+. It will also be available listen to on radio.
The 39 best PGA Tour golfers will compete in a tournament that has a purse of $15 million after Rory McIlroy decided to withdraw his name from the roster.
TOC will feature 30 of last year's championship winners, including major tournament winners and ten golfers who have qualified based on their FedEx Cup points.
It is important to note that last year's champion, Cameron Smith, will not return to defend his title this year as he has signed a contract with the LIV Golf Series. Despite winning The Open Championship last year, he is still deprived of playing at PGA Tour events.
2022 RSM Classic winner Adam Svensson will start the tee-off at 2:30 p.m., followed by other golfers. Xander Schauffele will pair up with Justin Thomas to take the last shot of the day at 5:45 pm. The four-day championship will wrap up with a finale on January 6.
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions TV, Radio, and streaming details
January 5, Thursday
TV
- Golf Channel: 6-10 p.m.
Radio
- SiriusXM: 4-10 p.m.
Live stream
- ESPN+: 2:15-10 p.m.
- Peacock: 6-10 p.m.
January 6, Friday
TV
- Golf Channel: 6-10 p.m.
Radio
- SiriusXM: 4-10 p.m.
Live stream
- ESPN+: 2:15-10 p.m.
- Peacock: 6-10 p.m.
January 7, Saturday
TV
- NBC: 4-6 p.m.
- Golf Channel: 6-8 p.m.
Radio
- SiriusXM: 3-8 p.m.
Live stream
- ESPN+: 12:45-8 p.m.
- Peacock: 4-8 p.m.
January 8, Sunday
TV
- NBC: 4-6 p.m.
- Golf Channel: 6-8 p.m.
Radio
- SiriusXM: 3-8 p.m.
Live stream
- ESPN+: 12:45-8 p.m.
- Peacock: 4-8 p.m.
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions field
- Keegan Bradley
- Ryan Brehm
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Corey Conners
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Brian Harman
- Russell Henley
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Tom Kim
- K.H. Lee
- Luke List
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Collin Morikawa
- Trey Mullinax
- JT Poston
- Seamus Power
- Jon Rahm
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Scott
- JJ Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Sepp Straka
- Adam Svensson
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Aaron Wise
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions tee times
- 2:30 p.m. Adam Svensson
- 2:35 p.m. Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes
- 2:45 p.m. Scott Stallings, Chez Reavie
- 2:55 p.m.Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa
- 3:05 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama
- 3:15 p.m. Cameron Young, Sam Burns
- 3:25 p.m: Adam Scott, Sahith Theegala
- 3:35 p.m. Tom Hoge, Ryan Brehm
- 3:50 p.m. Trey Mullinax, J.J. Spaun
- 4:00 p.m. K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey
- 4:10 p.m. Aaron Wise, Russell Henley
- 4:20 p.m. J.T. Poston, Corey Conners
- 4:30 p.m. Brian Harman, Luke List
- 4:40 p.m.Sepp Straka, Billy Horschel
- 4:55 p.m. Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley
- 5:05 p.m. Sungjae Im, Max Homa
- 5:15 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris
- 5:25 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim
- 5:35 p.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm
- 5:45 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas