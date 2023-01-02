Sentry Tournament of Champions: Everything you need to know about PGA Tour’s first ‘elevated’ event of 2023

The Sentry Tournament of Champions is the first event of the 2023 calendar year. The tournament is set for January 5–8 at Kapalua's Plantation Course in Hawaii.
Forty players were slated to play in the tournament, but the current World No. 1 golfer, Rory McIlroy, withdrew his name from the elevated event.
The tournament was originally intended for champions, but the qualification criteria have changed. Thirty of the 40 players in the field were winners from 2022, while 10 non-winners qualified based on their FedEx Cup playoff points.
Three of the four major tournament winners will be present at the championship, which will have a purse of $15 million. Cameron Smith, the defending champion, is the only major tournament winner who will miss the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
The Australian golfer went on to join LIV Golf and thus will not be playing at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. However, Scottie Scheffler (2022 Masters winner), Justin Thomas (2022 PGA Championship winner), and Matthew Fitzpatrick (2022 US Open winner) will tee it up at one of the 13 elevated events of the year.
The TOC was founded in 1953 and is held during the first week of January every year on a par-73 course.
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions field
- Keegan Bradley
- Ryan Brehm
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Corey Conners
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Brian Harman
- Russell Henley
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Tom Kim
- K.H. Lee
- Luke List
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Collin Morikawa
- Trey Mullinax
- JT Poston
- Seamus Power
- Jon Rahm
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Scott
- JJ Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Sepp Straka
- Adam Svensson
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Aaron Wise
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris
Sentry Tournament of Champions winners so far
- 1953: Al Besselink
- 1954: Art Wall Jr
- 1955: Gane Littler
- 1956: Gane Littler
- 1957: Gane Littler
- 1958: Stan Leonard
- 1959: Mike Souchak
- 1960: Jerry Barber
- 1961: Sam Snead
- 1962: Arnold Palmer
- 1963: Jack Nicklaus
- 1964: Jack Nicklaus
- 1965: Arnold Palmer
- 1966: Arnold Palmer
- 1967: Frank Beard
- 1968: Don January
- 1969: Gary Player
- 1970: Frank Beard
- 1971: Jack Nicklaus
- 1972: Bobby Mitchell
- 1973: Jack Nicklaus
- 1974: Johnny Miller
- 1975: Al Geiberger
- 1976: Don January
- 1977: Jack Nicklaus
- 1978: Gary Player
- 1979: Tom Watson
- 1980: Tom Watson
- 1981: Lee Trevino
- 1982: Lanny Wadkins
- 1983: Lanny Wadkins
- 1984: Tom Watson
- 1985: Tom Kite
- 1986: Calvin Peete
- 1987: Mac Grady
- 1988: Steve Pate
- 1989: Steve Jones
- 1990: Paul Azinger
- 1991: Tom Kite
- 1992: Steve Elkington
- 1993: Davis Love III
- 1994: Phil Mickelson
- 1995: Steve Elkington
- 1996: Mark OMeara
- 1997: Tiger Woods
- 1998: Phil Mickelson
- 1999: David Duval
- 2000: Tiger Woods
- 2001: Jim Furyk
- 2002: Sergio Garcia
- 2003: Ernie Els
- 2004: Stuart Appleby
- 2005: Stuart Appleby
- 2006: Stuart Appleby
- 2007: Vijay Singh
- 2008: Daniel Chopra
- 2009: Geoff Ogilvy
- 2010: Geoff Ogilvy
- 2011: Jonathan Byrd
- 2012: Steve Stricker
- 2013: Dustin Johnson
- 2014: Zach Johnson
- 2015: Patrick Reed
- 2016: Jordan Spieth
- 2017: Justin Thomas
- 2018: Dustin Johnson
- 2019: Xander Schauffele
- 2020: Justin Thomas
- 2021: Harris English
- 2022: Cameron Smith