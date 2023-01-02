Sentry Tournament of Champions: Everything you need to know about PGA Tour’s first ‘elevated’ event of 2023

The Sentry Tournament of Champions is the first event of the 2023 calendar year. The tournament is set for January 5–8 at Kapalua's Plantation Course in Hawaii.

Forty players were slated to play in the tournament, but the current World No. 1 golfer, Rory McIlroy, withdrew his name from the elevated event.

The tournament was originally intended for champions, but the qualification criteria have changed. Thirty of the 40 players in the field were winners from 2022, while 10 non-winners qualified based on their FedEx Cup playoff points.

Three of the four major tournament winners will be present at the championship, which will have a purse of $15 million. Cameron Smith, the defending champion, is the only major tournament winner who will miss the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The Australian golfer went on to join LIV Golf and thus will not be playing at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. However, Scottie Scheffler (2022 Masters winner), Justin Thomas (2022 PGA Championship winner), and Matthew Fitzpatrick (2022 US Open winner) will tee it up at one of the 13 elevated events of the year.

The TOC was founded in 1953 and is held during the first week of January every year on a par-73 course.

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions field

Keegan Bradley

Ryan Brehm

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Corey Conners

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Tom Kim

K.H. Lee

Luke List

Hideki Matsuyama

Collin Morikawa

Trey Mullinax

JT Poston

Seamus Power

Jon Rahm

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Scott

JJ Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Sepp Straka

Adam Svensson

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Aaron Wise

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

Sentry Tournament of Champions winners so far

1953: Al Besselink

1954: Art Wall Jr

1955: Gane Littler

1956: Gane Littler

1957: Gane Littler

1958: Stan Leonard

1959: Mike Souchak

1960: Jerry Barber

1961: Sam Snead

1962: Arnold Palmer

1963: Jack Nicklaus

1964: Jack Nicklaus

1965: Arnold Palmer

1966: Arnold Palmer

1967: Frank Beard

1968: Don January

1969: Gary Player

1970: Frank Beard

1971: Jack Nicklaus

1972: Bobby Mitchell

1973: Jack Nicklaus

1974: Johnny Miller

1975: Al Geiberger

1976: Don January

1977: Jack Nicklaus

1978: Gary Player

1979: Tom Watson

1980: Tom Watson

1981: Lee Trevino

1982: Lanny Wadkins

1983: Lanny Wadkins

1984: Tom Watson

1985: Tom Kite

1986: Calvin Peete

1987: Mac Grady

1988: Steve Pate

1989: Steve Jones

1990: Paul Azinger

1991: Tom Kite

1992: Steve Elkington

1993: Davis Love III

1994: Phil Mickelson

1995: Steve Elkington

1996: Mark OMeara

1997: Tiger Woods

1998: Phil Mickelson

1999: David Duval

2000: Tiger Woods

2001: Jim Furyk

2002: Sergio Garcia

2003: Ernie Els

2004: Stuart Appleby

2005: Stuart Appleby

2006: Stuart Appleby

2007: Vijay Singh

2008: Daniel Chopra

2009: Geoff Ogilvy

2010: Geoff Ogilvy

2011: Jonathan Byrd

2012: Steve Stricker

2013: Dustin Johnson

2014: Zach Johnson

2015: Patrick Reed

2016: Jordan Spieth

2017: Justin Thomas

2018: Dustin Johnson

2019: Xander Schauffele

2020: Justin Thomas

2021: Harris English

2022: Cameron Smith

Poll : 0 votes