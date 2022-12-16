2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions will feature Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau and Max Homa

The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions will feature 2022 Masters winners Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, San Burns, and Tony Finau.

Earlier this week, the event's officials announced that the upcoming season will take place at the Plantation Course in Kapalua and will feature 40 top-rated golfers.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions will begin on January 4 and have its finale on January 8.

Tony, Max, San, and Scottie have had an amazing year and are looking to make a brilliant start to 2023. They have had multiple victories this year, with Scottie having won four tournaments.

The 25th edition of the tournament will have the most exceptional field, featuring the top 30 players from the FedEx Cup ranking points. The championship will also feature players who have won on the PGA Tour this year.

This is a charitable championship that helps and supports many Maui non-profit organizations.

It has raised more than $3.1 million to assist and support local organizations year-round since 2018. With 40 players on the field, the tournament has the attention of the public.

Last year, Australian golfer Cameron Smith won the championship. However, he won't be returning to defend his title, as the Aussie signed a deal with the LIV Golf Series earlier this year.

For the uninitiated, LIV Golf is a new golf series that has been in the headlines as the PGA Tour suspended players who joined the Saudi-backed series.

Qualifiers for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions

The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions has many more stories in its pocket. Most top-ranked golfers will be playing at the event, including Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, and the 2022 Hero World Challenge winner, Viktor Havland.

The former World No. 1, Adam Scott, will also be seen on the field after 19 days. Moreover, World No. 14 Jordan Spieth, the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship winner, Seamus Power, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Patrick Cantlay will also be playing in the tournament.

Interestingly, Will Zakatoris, who has been on hiatus because of his back injury, will return to play at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Zalatoris recently tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend, Caitlin Sellers, and is finally returning to play at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Here is a list of all 40 golfers playing at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

1. Hideki Matsuyama

2. Luke List

3. Tom Hoge

4. Scottie Scheffler

5. Sepp Straka

6. Ryan Brehm

7. Sam Burns

8. Chad Ramey

9. JJ Spaun

10. Jordan Spieth

11. Xander Schauffele

12. Patrick Cantlay

13. Jon Rahm

14. Max Homa

15. K.H. Lee

16. Justin Thomas

17. Billy Horschel

18. Rory McIlroy

19. Matt Fitzpatrick

20. J.T. Poston

21. Trey Mullinax

22. Chez Reavie

23. Tony Finau

24. Mackenzie Hughes

25. Joohyung 'Tom' Kim

26. Will Zalatoris

27. Keegan Bradley

28. Seamus Power

29. Russell Henley

30. Adam Svensson

31. Scott Stallings

32. Cameron Young

33. Collin Morikawa

34. Corey Conners

35. Brian Harman

36. Sahith Theegala

37. Adam Scott

38. Aaron Wise

39. Sunjae Im

40.Viktor Hovland

