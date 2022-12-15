LIV Golf adds Arizona, Oklahoma, and West Virginia to 2023 schedule

After a successful 2022 outing, the controversial LIV Golf League is set to return in February 2023. The Saudi-backed series, which is transitioning into a 14-event league for the new season, has now come out to announce the addition of three more venues to the schedule.

LIV continued its slow schedule reveal and announced Arizona, Oklahoma, and West Virginia as its newest venues on Wednesday. According to officials, the re-branded LIV Golf League will host events at the three American venues in March, May, and August.

LIV Golf announces three new venues for 2023

Arizona, Oklahoma, and West Virginia are the latest editions to the 2023 LIV Golf League schedule.

While the Gallery Golf Club in Marana has been identified for the Arizona event, the Oklahoma event will be at the Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow. Golfers will also travel to The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, for one of the final events of the 2023 League schedule.

These venues follow the earlier announcement of four venues. LIV had earlier confirmed the addition of the El Camaleon Golf Club in Mayakoba, Mexico, Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia, Sentosa Golf Club in Sentosa, Singapore, and Valderrama, Spain to the event’s schedule. With the addition of Arizona, Oklahoma, and West Virginia, LIV’s 14-event schedule for 2023 is halfway complete.

Here is the confirmed LIV Golf League 2023 schedule

LIV Golf Mayakoba

Date: Feb. 24-26

Golf Course: El Camaleon Golf Club

City: Riviera Maya, Mexico

LIV Golf Tucson

Date: March 17-19

Golf Course: Gallery Golf Club

City: Marana, Arizona

LIV Golf Adelaide

Date: April 21-23

Golf Course: Grange Golf Club

City: Adelaide, Australia

LIV Golf Singapore

Date: April 28-30

Golf Course: Sentosa Golf Club

City: Sentosa, Singapore

LIV Golf Tulsa

Date: May 12-14

Golf Course: Cedar Ridge Country Club

City: Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

LIV Golf Valderrama

Date: June 30-July 2

Golf Course: Sotogrande, Cádiz, España

City: Valderrama

LIV Golf Greenbrier

Date: Aug. 4-6

Golf Course: The Greenbrier

City: White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

LIV Golf League 2023 schedule leaked

In November, multiple reports on the LIV Golf League’s ‘leaked schedule’ surfaced online. According to reports, the new league is set to visit six countries in 2023. While the full schedule of the league is yet to be officially announced, the leaked one claimed that nine of the 14 LIV events in 2023 would be held in the United States.

Interestingly, the newly announced venues, including Arizona, Oklahoma, and West Virginia, were all mentioned in the leaked schedule.

Here is the leaked LIV Golf League 2023 schedule:

LIV Mayakoba (El Camaleon, Mexico)

LIV Arizona (The Gallery, USA)

LIV Florida (TBC, USA)

LIV Adelaide (The Grange, Australia)

LIV Singapore (Sentosa, Singapore)

LIV Oklahoma (Cedar Ridge, USA)

LIV Washington (Trump National, USA)

LIV Boston (The International, USA)

LIV Spain (Valderrama, Spain)

LIV London (Centurion Club, England)

LIV West Virginia (The Greenbrier, USA)

LIV Bedminster (Trump National, USA)

LIV Chicago (Rich Harvest Farms, USA)

Season Finale (Trump Doral, USA)

It’s interesting to note that the leaked schedule surfaced only days after LIV announced the addition of Singapore and Spain to its program. It is pertinent to note that the Saudi-backed series traveled to only four countries in 2022, which is set to increase in the new year.

While the LIV Golf League 2023 will continue to have 12-team captains and a 48-player format, the prize purse will be raised to $405 million.

