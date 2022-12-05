LIV Golf League 2023 schedule leaked, US to host nine of the 14 events

The controversial LIV Golf League is set to start in February 2023. Following the successful end of its inaugural series in October, the Saudi-backed series announced three new venues, including Mexico, Singapore, and Spain, as the series transitions to a 14-event league.

As per reports, the new LIV Golf League will visit six countries as part of its extended schedule. While only the above-mentioned venues have been confirmed, a full schedule of the league has been leaked online. According to the leaked schedule, nine of the 14 events will be held in the United States.

LIV Golf Updates @LIVGolfUpdates 2023



While some of this is waiting official confirmation, I am confident in the accuracy of this.



LIV is expected to return to some of last years best venues while adding some incredible courses such as The Greenbrier, Valderrama, and more! 2023 #LIVGolf Schedule & Courses:While some of this is waiting official confirmation, I am confident in the accuracy of this.LIV is expected to return to some of last years best venues while adding some incredible courses such as The Greenbrier, Valderrama, and more! ⛳️🚨 2023 #LIVGolf Schedule & Courses:While some of this is waiting official confirmation, I am confident in the accuracy of this. LIV is expected to return to some of last years best venues while adding some incredible courses such as The Greenbrier, Valderrama, and more! https://t.co/rAvDMshWVP

LIV Golf traveled to four countries in 2022. While most events were held in the US, the series was also played in England, Thailand, and Saudi Arabia. Now, as it becomes a league, LIV is set to travel to at least six countries in 2023. With an extended schedule and inflated prize purse of $405 million, the Saudi-backed circuit is set for a major overhaul.

While the 12-team captains and a 60-player lineup will remain the same, the new venues will be the highlight of the LIV Golf League. According to unofficial reports, the circuit will travel to England yet again in 2023, with an event at Centurion Club. However, Thailand and Saudi Arabia seem to be out of the schedule.

It’s interesting to note that the circuit is likely to replace the two locations with Singapore and Spain. Mexico and Australia are the other venues on the LIV Golf League calendar.

Here is the LIV Golf League 2023 schedule (unofficial):

LIV Mayakoba (El Camaleon, Mexico)

LIV Arizona (The Gallery, USA)

LIV Florida (TBC, USA)

LIV Adelaide (The Grange, Australia)

LIV Singapore (Sentosa, Singapore)

LIV Oklahoma (Cedar Ridge, USA)

LIV Washington (Trump National, USA)

LIV Boston (The International, USA)

LIV Spain (Valderrama, Spain)

LIV London (Centurion Club, England)

LIV West Virginia (The Greenbrier, USA)

LIV Bedminster (Trump National, USA)

LIV Chicago (Rich Harvest Farms, USA)

Season Finale (Trump Doral, USA)

According to the above-mentioned report, Boston (The International), London (Centurion Club), Bedminster (Trump National), Chicago (Rich Harvest Farms), and the Team Championship Final (Trump Doral) will be the only returning venues on the circuit’s 2023 calendar.

LIV Golf League 2023 confirmed schedule

In November, LIV Golf confirmed venues including Mexico, Singapore, and Spain, as part of its expansion. According to officials, the first event of LIV Golf 2023 will be held in Mexico. The series will kickstart at the El Camaleon Golf Club, Mayakoba on February 24 and wrap up its finale on February 26.

LIV Golf @LIVGolfInv



Mexico (February 24-26)

Singapore (April 28-30)

Spain (June 30-July 2)



To grab Early Birdie tickets before prices go up visit: livgolf.com/2023-events

LIV Golf League will also travel to the Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia from April 21 to 23. LIV Singapore will be held at the Sentosa Golf Club from April 28 to April 30. Meanwhile, the LIV Golf Valderrama will be held at the Sotogrande, Cádiz, España from June 30 to July 2.

Here is the event schedule:

LIV Golf Mayakoba

Date: Feb. 24-26

Golf Course: El Camaleon Golf Club

City: Riviera Maya, Mexico

LIV Golf Adelaide

Date: April 21-23

Golf Course: Grange Golf Club

City: Adelaide, Australia

LIV Golf Singapore

Date: April 28-30

Golf Course: Sentosa Golf Club

City: Sentosa, Singapore

LIV Golf Valderrama

Date: June 30-July 2

Golf Course: Sotogrande, Cádiz, España

City: Valderrama

