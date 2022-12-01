Mexico, Singapore to Spain: The LIV Golf League 2023 schedule has started to take shape

The most debatable series, LIV Golf, successfully concluded in October 2022, and now fans are waiting for the 2023 season. Although it has grabbed the attention of sports enthusiasts because of its legal battle with the PGA Tour, LIV Golf is trying to expand its wings and roots to stops, including Mexico, Singapore, and Spain.

Earlier on Monday, Golfweek confirmed that LIV Golf's first tournament would take place at the Riviera Maya in Mayakoba, Mexico, which is popular for hosting the PGA Tour's World Wide Technologies Championship.

LIV Golf @LIVGolfInv



Mexico (February 24-26)

Singapore (April 28-30)

Spain (June 30-July 2)



To grab Early Birdie tickets before prices go up visit: Get ready for #LIVGolf 2023! Three additional stunning destinations announced:Mexico (February 24-26)Singapore (April 28-30)Spain (June 30-July 2)To grab Early Birdie tickets before prices go up visit: livgolf.com/2023-events Get ready for #LIVGolf 2023! Three additional stunning destinations announced: 🇲🇽 Mexico (February 24-26)🇸🇬 Singapore (April 28-30)🇪🇸 Spain (June 30-July 2)To grab Early Birdie tickets before prices go up visit: livgolf.com/2023-events https://t.co/iOi4ZugGwv

Finally, on Wednesday, November 30, LIV Golf officials confirmed the venue for next season's first tournament. So far, four LIV Golf tournaments have been confirmed by the officials.

The first event of LIV Golf 2023 will begin on February 24 and wrap up the finale on February 26. The second event is scheduled for April 21-23 at Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia. The next stop is Singapore, where the championship will begin on April 28 and conclude on April 30 at the Sentosa Golf Club.

LIV Golf officials have also confirmed another event in Spain scheduled for June 30 to July 2 at the Sotogrande, Cadiz, Espana in Valderrama.

It is pertinent to note that LIV Golf 2023 is a 14-event season, in which 12 teams will compete for a whopping amount of prize money from the total purse of $405 million.

LIV Golf League 2023 schedule

LIV Golf Mayakoba

Date: Feb. 24-26

Golf Course: El Camaleon Golf Club

City: Riviera Maya, Mexico

LIV Golf Adelaide

Date: April 21-23

Golf Course: Grange Golf Club

City: Adelaide, Australia

LIV Golf Singapore

Date: April 28-30

Golf Course: Sentosa Golf Club

City: Sentosa, Singapore

LIV Golf Valderrama

Date: June 30-July 2

Golf Course: Sotogrande, Cádiz, España

City: Valderrama

More about LIV Golf League 2023 International courses

El Cameleon Golf Club, Riviera Maya, Mexico

El Cameleon Golf Club, Riviera Maya, Mexico (Image via Getty)

Mayakoba's El Cameleon Golf club is one of the best golf courses in the world. Best known for hosting the PGA Tour's World Wide Technology Championship, the golf club ranked number 18 on the list of Golfweek's best courses. Designed by Greg Norman, the site is known for its rich ecosystem.

Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia

Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia (Image via Getty)

Grange Golf Club is the first course where Australian golfer Greg Norman registered his first professional victory in 1976. The site was famous for hosting the Women's Australian Open in 2016 and 2019 and is also the home of the Aussie stars Cameron Smith, Matt Jones, and Marc Leishman.

Sentosa Golf Club, Sentosa, Singapore

Sentosa Golf Club, Sentosa, Singapore (Image via Getty)

The Sentosa Golf Club is the first site to join the UN Sports for Climate Action Initiative for its pledge to be carbon neutral by the end of this year. Best known for hosting the Singapore Open, it will now host the LIV Golf League 2023 event.

Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Cadiz, Spain

Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Cadiz, Spain (Image via Getty)

Valderrama is one of the most popular golf courses. Having served as the home of the Ryder Cup in 1997, the site is best known for hosting major golf championships, including the DP World Tour and WGCs.

Poll : 0 votes