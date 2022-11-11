As LIV Golf transitions to 14-event league in 2023, here are some countries it could travel to

LIV Golf continues to expand as a professional golf tour. The league was initially founded in October 2021 and has grown exponentially since then and is expected to continue to do so. They're reportedly looking at transitioning to a 14-event league next year.

For comparison, the PGA Tour has 48 official events a year, so LIV still has a way to go before catching them. Regardless, they're on their way and continuing to get closer every day.

When that happens, they will certainly visit more countries. Which countries might that be?

What countries will LIV Golf visit in the future?

Currently, there are only eight events on the LIV schedule for 2022. They were held in England, the United States, Thailand, and Saudi Arabia, with five of them held in various locations across the United States.

It is more than likely that those countries will see the same events next year when LIV is doing more events in a year. The United States may even see more than what they currently see.

Many countries are wary of working with the Saudi-backed golf league, citing human rights issues. Money does talk, though, so they may be able to buy their way into new countries.

According to Golf Monthly, Australia, the home country of one of LIV Golf's best golfers Cameron Smith, is a favorite to get an event next year. Peter Malinauskas told a news channel:

"I haven’t seen much evidence of the PGA doing Australian golfing supporters any favours recently. I think it’s about time golf had a bit of a shake-up. So to that end, I wish LIV Golf all the best."

Upon joining the new league, Cameron Smith mentioned playing in Australia:

"The biggest thing for me joining is LIV’s schedule is really appealing. I’ll be able to spend more time at home in Australia and maybe have an event down there, as well. I haven’t been able to do that, and to get that part of my life back was really appealing."

LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Day Three

The PGA Tour does not play in Australia, so that was certainly a big potential draw for Smith, and it's evidently becoming more likely every day.

According to Sports Illustrated, the tentative schedule for next year sees LIV visit these places too:

Singapore

Spain

London

Many other states in the United States, like Illinois and West Virginia, are poised to host LIV Golf tournaments as well. This is all tentative and subject to change, though.

What golfers will these countries see?

There are a ton of big name golfers that have made the transition to LIV. These golfers will probably be among the most popular when the new tour visits these countries beginning next year:

Phil Mickelson

Patrick Reed

Dustin Johnson

Talor Gooch

Brooks Koepka

Sergio Garcia

Cameron Smith

Charl Schwartzel

Bryson DeChambeau

Ian Poulter

Kevin Na

This list will more than likely grow as the league grows and continues to poach top golfers from the PGA Tour, so it could be very possible that these countries are going to see the best of the best when LIV Golf comes to visit.

