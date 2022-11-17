What does LIV Golf stand for?

The LIV Golf Series is a rival series on the PGA Tour, financed by the Sovereign Wealth Fund of Saudi Arabia. LIV stands for the Roman numeral 54, which is the number of holes in the LIV Golf event.

The series has been under controversy since its announcement in 2019. LIV Golf and the PGA Tour got into a legal battle after PGA Tour officials claimed that LIV was encouraging golfers to violate the terms of their existing contract.

When LIV Golf sued the PGA for blacklisting golfers, the PGA Tour countersued the Saudi-backed start-up for dangling lucrative offers for players.

The battle continues, and both series are making enticing changes so the golfers stay loyal to them.

Despite the controversy, LIV Golf organized a successful event in October with a purse of $255 million. Forty-eight golfers from the World Championships and PGA Tour joined hands with LIV to make the event a success.

The 2022 season was livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook, and now officials are planning to sign a deal with the broadcasting network.

A quick recap of the LIV Golf Championship

LIV Golf's CEO, Greg Norman, has offered a lucrative contract to pro golf players. While top-ranked players turned down the offer, some accepted.

The series has attracted players by offering them an undeniable contract for a really good amount.

The first season featured 48 players in the 54-hole tournament and was offered direct entry without any cuts.

Twelve teams with four players each competed in a competition with prize money of $255 million for eight tournaments.

The first seven events had a purse of $20 million each, and an additional $5 million was given to the top three teams each week.

The event started on July 11 in England and concluded on October 30 in Miami, with team 4 Aces GC lifting the inaugural season trophy.

Teams that competed in the first season of LIV Golf

4 Aces GC

Cleeks GC

Crusher GC

Fireball GC

HY Flyers GC

Iron Heads GC

Majesticks GC

Niblicks GC

Punch GC

Smash GC

Stinger GC

Torque GC

2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Award

Individual Champion: Dustin Johnson

Team Champions: 4 Aces GC

Money Winner: Dustin Johnson

Golfers who signed contracts with LIV Golf

Shergo Al Kurdi

Abraham Ancer

Oliver Bekker

Richard Bland

Itthipat Buranatanyarat

Laurie Canter

Paul Casey

Eugenio Chacarra

Ratchanon Chantananuwat

Bryson DeChambeau

Hennie du Plessis

Oliver Fisher

Sergio García

Branden Grace

Talor Gooch

Justin Harding

Sam Horsfield

Charles Howell III

Yuki Inamori

Dustin Johnson

Matt Jones

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Martin Kaymer

Phachara Khongwatmai

Sihwan Kim

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Brooks Koepka

Chase Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Jinichiro Kozuma

Anirban Lahiri

Pablo Larrazábal

Marc Leishman

Viraj Madappa

Graeme McDowell

Phil Mickelson

Jediah Morgan

Kevin Na

Joaquín Niemann

Shaun Norris

Andy Ogletree

Louis Oosthuizen

Wade Ormsby

Carlos Ortiz

Adrián Otaegui

Pat Perez

Turk Pettit

James Piot

Ian Poulter

David Puig

Patrick Reed

J. C. Ritchie

Charl Schwartzel

Cameron Smith

Travis Smyth

Ian Snyman

Henrik Stenson

Hudson Swafford

Hideto Tanihara

Cameron Tringale

Peter Uihlein

Harold Varner III

Scott Vincent

Bubba Watson

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Blake Windred

Matthew Wolff

Kevin Yuan

