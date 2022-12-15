Was LIV Golf Google’s most searched golf subjects in 2022?

Interesting would be an understatement for how this year has passed for golf. The sport has and continues to experience a civil war with the introduction of the controversial LIV Golf series.

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf league signed several big players and offered whopping signing amounts and cash prizes. However, the league drew intense backlash for the human rights violations in Saudi Arabia as well as by the traditionalists for the experimental format employed by the LIV Golf series.

So, it hardly comes as a shock that LIV Golf was the most searched golf-related term on Google, according to the data provided by the search engine to Golf Digest.

Credits: Golf Digest

Golfer, golf-related phrases, and golf questions are the three categories that make up the most "googled" golf topics. Google analysed "search interest" for subjects using a sample of all searches and then ranked the topics in relation to the top item on each list to obtain a top 10 ranking in each. Google evaluated searches according to its trends data within the search engine. The platform did not provide raw search volume data for the year.

'LIV Golf leaderboard' and 'US Open golf' came second and third in the list respectively after LIV Golf, but generated only 10% of the search interest compared to LIV Golf.

Tiger Woods is the most searched golfer on Google

Tiger Woods at The Match 7 at Pelican (Image via Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)

US golfer Tiger Woods has had an illustrious career. He has a huge list of titles and records to his name. In 2022, another honor has been added to his rather long list.

He is Google's most searched golfer in 2022.

After a horrific car crash in 2021, Tiger Woods has remained mostly out of action ever since. He naturally prioritized his health and recovery after the accident.

However, he did make a few appearances at some tournaments but the spark that he was known for wasn't there yet. He withdrew from the PGA Championship in May after the third round due to discomfort in his injured right foot. He skipped the US Open as well as the Presidents Cup.

Woods featured at the 150th Open Championship but missed the cut there. He finished 47th at the Masters in April.

Although Tiger Woods has been out of sight for the most part, he definitely wasn't out of minds yet. Fans were thrilled when he announced that he would be playing at the Hero World Challenge that he annually hosts. Sadly, his comeback vehicle hopes didn't materialize as he had to withdraw after suffering from plantar fascitis.

But he was seen in action at the recently concluded 'The Match' partnering up with Rory McIlroy against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. Woods and McIlroy lost to Spieth and Jordan. But it is expected that he would have an action-packed 2023 and fans are beyond elated to see more of him on the greens.

Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy came second and third respectively as Google's most searched golfers.

Poll : 0 votes