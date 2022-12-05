On Sunday, Victor Hovland successfully defended his title at the 2022 Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas. The 25-year-old Norwegian saved his best game of the last to beat World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler. He proved to be the best in the limited-field event yet again.

Hovland won the unofficial event hosted by Tiger Woods and received the trophy from the legendary golfer for the second straight year. Interestingly, the three-time PGA Tour winner suffered a final-hole blunder. However, he withstood it to close a 3-under 69.

The golfer won with a two-stroke victory over Scheffler. This was the second time he beat the reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year in the event. Hovland, who shot a 72-hole total of 16-under 272, became the first player since Woods (2006-07) to defend the title successfully.

Tiger Woods @TigerWoods Congratulations to Viktor Hovland on winning the #HeroWorldChallenge . Thank you to @heromotocorp, the players and everyone who supported this year’s tournament, benefitting @tgrfound. Congratulations to Viktor Hovland on winning the #HeroWorldChallenge. Thank you to @heromotocorp, the players and everyone who supported this year’s tournament, benefitting @tgrfound. https://t.co/DLxHsxWOjM

How much did Victor Hovland and his fellow golfers win at the 2022 Hero World Challenge?

Victor Hovland won the 2022 Hero World Challenge for the second year. The 25-year-old Norwegian golfer bagged the top prize of $1 million from the $3.5 million purse. The golfer also won some valuable credit points for winning the 7th edition of the event.

Meanwhile, Scheffler, who finished second, settled for a $375,000 paycheck. Third-placed Cameron Young won $225,000. Sepp Straka, who filled in for Tiger Woods at the last moment, finished T10 with Tom Kim and won $109,500. Englishman Tommy Fleetwood finished last on the 20-man field. He earned $100,000 for his efforts.

Here are the complete prize money payouts for each player at the 2022 Hero World Challenge:

1 - Viktor Hovland - $1,000,000

- $1,000,000 2 - Scottie Scheffler - $375,000

3 - Cameron Young - $225,000

4 - Xander Schauffele - $150,000

5 - Justin Thomas - $135,000

6 - Collin Morikawa - $120,000

7 - Tony Finau - $115,000

T8 - Sungjae Im - $112,500

T8 - Jon Rahm - $112,500

T10 - Tom Kim - $109,500

T10 - Sepp Straka - $109,500

12 - Sam Burns - $108,000

T13 - Matt Fitzpatrick - $106,500

T13 - Billy Horschel - $106,500

15 - Jordan Spieth - $105,000

16 - Corey Conners - $104,000

17 - Max Homa - $103,000

18 - Shane Lowry - $102,000

19 - Kevin Kisner - $101,000

20 - Tommy Fleetwood - $100,000

Viktor Hovland on winning the Hero World Challenge

Following the win, Viktor Hovland went on to call it a “nerve-wracking” experience. The Norwegian nearly had a five-stroke lead but squandered it and said that he didn’t play well enough towards the end.

Speaking to the media, he said:

“It was f***in nerve-wracking. I didn’t play all that great on the back nine but it was good enough.”

Hovland, in a post-round interview on NBC, also lauded Woods for his previous double-win at the event. The golfer also said that he was thankful the legendary golfer didn’t play the last two years, which he won.

Speaking about Woods’ 2006-07 Hero World Challenge wins, Hovland said:

“That’s pretty bad a**… I’m just happy he didn’t play the last two years. It’s an amazing event and to win his event obviously is very special.”

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler, who settled for a second-place finish, said it was “nice to make a run” for the win.

