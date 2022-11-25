How much did Rookie of the Year winner Cameron Young earn in 2022?

Cameron Young has been named the PGA Rookie of the Year over Tom Kim and Sahith Theegala for his remarkable performance.

In the 2021–2022 season, Young won $6,520,598 in official money, and with that, he became the most-earned rookie in a single season in PGA Tour history and broke the record of seven-time PGA Tour winner Xander Schauffele, who won $4,312,674 in 2016–17.

Despite Cameron not having won any tours, he is the world's highest-ranked player at number 15.

Cameron Young (Image via USA Today/Michael Madrid)

Cameron Young has managed to amass a whopping net worth of $17 million from his professional career.

He earned a tremendous amount of prize money in different tournaments and endorsements. Following his successful career, many top companies signed deals with him.

Cameron young (Image via Godeacs)

He has endorsed several brands, which have significantly contributed to his wealth.

According to the Salary Sport, Cameron Young has earned $4,217,611 in his career and has an annual salary of $2,108,806.

"It's very special," said Cameron Young after winning the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year

Cameron Young couldn't have had a better start to his career than winning the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year.

He turned down five of his runners-up to win the title, leaving behind Tom Kim and Sahith Theegala. Young received 94 percent of the total votes to clinch the award.

The 25-year-old golfer will receive the Arnold Palmer Award for winning the Rookie of the Year title.

Cameron Young (Image via Masters.com)

The victory was very special for the young golfer. Shortly after winning the award, Cameron said:

"It's very special. I know the namesake, Arnold Palmer, obviously was a giant in the game of golf, and we have him to thank for a lot of what we do today."

He went on to say:

"Just to be related to that in some small way is very cool. I know we had a very strong rookie class, and I know it's voted by my peers, so it's a huge honor to be thought of in that way, just to finish the year that way."

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan also spoke about Cameron's victory. He said:

"Cameron’s career has seen a remarkable rise over the last several years, and he quickly became a favorite among fans last season with the style in which he attacks the golf course.”

Jay further added:

"Given Cameron’s Wake Forest ties, receiving the Arnold Palmer Award as PGA Tour Rookie of the Year will certainly hold a special significance for him.”

It is important to note that Young turned professional in 2019, and so far, he has won 15 professional events.

Although he is yet to add a major win to his career, Cameron made the cut at the 2022 Masters and also finished T3 at the PGA Championship.

Cameron Young (Image via AP)

Cameron finished second at the 2022 Open Championship and made the cut at the 2019, 2021, and 2022 US Opens.

Before joining the PGA Tour, Young played on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he won twice. During his school days, Cameron represented the Fordham Preparatory School team and later committed to Wake Forest University.

