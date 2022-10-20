Cameron Young takes home prestigious PGA Tour award

Cameron Young has been named Rookie of the Year for the PGA Tour this year. The rookie golfer bagged one of golf's greatest awards after five runner-up finishes.

After the announcement was made, Young was honored to receive the award, according to the Golf Channel:

“It’s very special. I know the namesake, Arnold Palmer, obviously was a giant in the game of golf, and we have him to thank for a lot of what we do today, what the PGA Tour is. Just to be related to that in some small way is very cool.

"I know we had a very strong rookie class, and I know it's voted by my peers, so it's a huge honor to be thought of in that way, just to kind of finish the year that way.”

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan had high praise for Young, too:

“Cameron’s career has seen a remarkable rise over the last several years, and he quickly became a favorite among fans last season with the style in which he attacks the golf course. And of course, given Cameron’s Wake Forest ties, receiving the Arnold Palmer Award as PGA Tour Rookie of the Year will certainly hold a special significance for him.”

Arnold Palmer attended Wake Forest University, just like the Rookie of the Year. Another Wake Forest alum, Will Zalatoris, won the award last season.

This marks the first time two golfers from the same college have won the award consecutively (the award has been given since 1990).

After taking home the prestigious award, Young will receive roughly $6.5 million. It's the most earned by a rookie in a single season in PGA Tour history.

How Cameron Young won Rookie of the Year

Not to detract from his exceptional season, but he was one of just three rookies on the tour this season.

Sahith Theegala was the only other rookie to make it to the Tour Championship. Tom Kim officially earned his spot after winning the regular-season finale of the Wyndham Championship, but neither topped the eventual Rookie of the Year.

The CJ Cup - Preview Day 3

He placed second in five appearances. That's quite a lot of not quite winning and it's not what Young would have wanted, but it certainly helped him win the award. That will have to be his solace until he can win one.

His runner-up placements were in the Sanderson Farms Championship, The Genesis Invitational, Wells Fargo Championship, The Open Championship and Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Those five second-placed finishes are the most in a single season since 2003.

