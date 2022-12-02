“It's important for me to represent the PGA” – Scottie Scheffler says he is ‘proud’ to be on the PGA Tour amid LIV rumors

World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler is happy on the PGA Tour. Despite timely rumors linking him to the controversial LIV Golf, the golfer has stayed put on the American circuit. Now, the golfer has come out to state that it is “important” for him to represent the PGA Tour and he is proud of the circuit.

Scheffler was speaking to the media at this week’s Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas when he announced his support for the PGA Tour. The golfer said that he will continue backing the American circuit in its fight against the Saudi-backed series.

Committing to the series despite the defections of fellow golfers, Scheffler said that he was “looking forward to 2023” on the PGA Tour with the new changes.

Speaking to WION from Albany, Scottie Scheffler said:

“It's important for me to represent the PGA Tour. I am very happy and proud to be part of the PGA Tour, and I want to continue to have success here. We have so much history here; the PGA Tour has given us all great opportunities to play professional golf, and this definitely something we want to support.”

He added:

“Yes, a lot’s happened this year, as far as I am concerned, I try and give my best every time. I am always focused on the game. In regards to the PGA Tour, I am looking forward to 2023, and excited about the changes to our schedule.”

The former World No. 1 also went on to laud the Masters. The PGA Tour star, who won his first Major at the Augusta Masters in April 2022, dubbed it a ’dream come true.' The golfer’s appreciation for the event also hinted as praise for the American circuit.

Speaking about his thoughts on the Masters win, Scheffler said:

“I think everybody dreams of winning at Majors. I think for the ones growing up in the United States, that's most important to us. Augusta is one you always want to win.”

It is pertinent to note that Scottie Scheffler’s comments come amid increased interest from LIV. As per reports, the Saudi-backed series is set to lure more players from the PGA Tour as it transitions to a 14-event league in 2023.

With the statement, Scheffler joined Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm, who is also committed to the Jay Monahan-led series. Earlier this week, the two golfers were announced as the first two players of the PGA Tour’s side event, TGL.

Scottie Scheffler ‘disappointed’ about Tiger Woods’ absence from the Hero World Challenge

Speaking in the same interview, Scottie Scheffler revealed that he missed Tiger Woods on the field in Albany. The ace golfer had earlier announced his withdrawal from the Hero World Challenge citing a foot injury.

Commenting on the tournament host’s absence from the event, Scottie Scheffler said:

“It's disappointing not to have Tiger playing here; we all know Tiger wanted to be here, it's more disappointing for him.”

Scheffler is currently competing against the likes of Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Tom Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas, and Viktor Hovland, among others in the Bahamas.

