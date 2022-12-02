Justin Thomas LIV Golf rumors quashed as golfer joins new golf league by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

The LIV Golf Series has created a wave of divisions among golfers after they offered a lucrative contract that was hard for PGA Tour players to turn down.

World No. 8 Justin Thomas was also offered a contract by LIV Golf officials. However, like most golfers, such as Tiger Woods, he stayed loyal to the Tour.

Despite that, fans doubted his intentions, and rumors swirled around that Justin might join the tumultuous LIV Golf series. However, he recently squashed all the rumors after signing a newly launched TGL series founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

The tech-infused league was launched in August by TMRS in partnership with the PGA Tour. The championship is scheduled to start in January 2024, where six teams with three players each will compete against each other for the trophy.

It is pertinent to note that the LIV Golf series has peeled off dozens of professional golfers from the PGA Tour and World Championships to compete in the inaugural season of the series.

Justin Thomas (Image via Getty))

The first season of LIV Golf wrapped up with a finale in October 2021, in which 4 Aces GC lifted the championship trophy, while Dustin Johnson won the individual championship.

Following the first season, Greg Norman, CEO of LIV Golf, has been planning to expand the event's roots and involve more players in the upcoming season.

Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods (Image via Getty)

Since Justin has signed a deal with TGL, he will probably maintain his distance from the controversial series.

Jon Rahm joined the TGL alongside Justin Thomas

Justin was very excited to play at TGL and shared his joy. The golfer summed up his emotions in a tweet. He said:

"I'm proud to join TGL alongside Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm. Excited to be part of this special group bringing golf to a wider audience."

The current World No. 5 golfer, Jon Rahm, will join Justin Thomas at the TGL. In his tweet, Jon said:

"As soon as I learned about the league, I was in! It will be great to be a part of something that combines my interest in tech with the opportunity to introduce golf to a broader global audience. "

Besides this, Justin Thomas will join Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in an exhibition series called The Match, scheduled for December 10. Justin will play alongside Jordan Spieth to take on Woods and McIlroy.

Justin has also announced that he will join the PNC Championship alongside his father, Mike Thomas. It is important to note that Justin and Mike previously won the trophy in 2020 and finished T-3 in the 2021 PNC Championship.

In 2021, John Daly registered his victory at the event, while Tiger Woods secured the runner-up position. The PNC Championship will take place from December 15 to 18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.

Around 20 teams will compete to win the trophy, including players such as Vijay Singh, Annika Sorenstam, and many more.

