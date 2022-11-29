PGA tour expert picks for 2022 Hero World Challenge: Odds and predictions

The 2022 Hero World Challenge will tee off on Thursday, December 1. Despite no FedEx Cup points on offer, the event still has a loaded field fighting for a total purse of $3.5 million.

The limited-field event, hosted by Tiger Woods, suffered a major blow as the ace golfer announced his withdrawal on Tuesday. The 15-time PGA Tour champion bowed out of the event due to a foot injury. However, the Challenge will remain interesting as the 20-man field features some of the biggest names on the PGA Tour.

The 2022 Hero World Challenge field will miss Woods. However, the golfer is bound to attend the opening festivities, including the press conference of the event he hosts. Interestingly, the ace golfer’s slot was taken by Austrian golfer Sepp Straka.

Apart from Straka, the field for the competition in Albany will have names like Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, and Collin Morikawa on it. While players like Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Max Homa, and Tony Finau will eye the top prize at the 72-hole event, Viktor Hovland will look to defend his title.

2022 Hero World Challenge odds and picks

According to multiple reports, Jon Rahm has come out as the favorite to win the Hero World Challenge. The golfer has a lead over the 20-player field. It will be interesting to see if the Spaniard can finish off his fairly good year by winning the 7th edition of the event at Albany Golf Course.

The PGA Tour experts have also picked Rahm as the favorite. The Spaniard tops the American circuit’s power rankings, followed by Scottie Scheffler. Rahm, who is the No. 1 player in this week’s Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, will have to fight off No. 4 Scheffler if he intends to take the win.

Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, and Matt Fitzpatrick all closely follow the two on the predictions list. However, experts predict low chances of Hovland defending his title over the weekend.

It is pertinent to note that Woods’ bow out from the event won’t make such a difference to the expert picks as his form over the past events was considered below par.

Here is the top odds list for the 2022 Hero World Challenge:

Jon Rahm - 600

Scottie Scheffler - 900

Tony Finau - 1000

Justin Thomas - 1100

Xander Schauffele - 1200

Matt Fitzpatrick - 1400

Viktor Hovland - 1400

Collin Morikawa - 1800

Sam Burns - 1800

Sungjae Im - 1800

Tom Kim - 1800

Cameron Young - 2000

Jordan Spieth - 2000

Shane Lowry - 2000

Tommy Fleetwood - 2000

Corey Conners - 2800

Max Homa - 2800

Billy Horschel - 3500

Kevin Kisner - 7000

Hero World Challenge: Thursday tee times

Here are the tee-off times for the 2022 Hero World Challenge (All times ET):

1st tee

11 am - Cameron Young, Tom Kim

11:11 am - Billy Horschel, Sungjae Im

11:22 am - Kevin Kisner, Sam Burns

11:33 am - Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood

11:44 am - Corey Conners, Shane Lowry

11:55 am - Max Homa, Tony Finau

12:06 pm - Sepp Straka, Justin Thomas

12:17 pm - Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm

12:28 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth

12:39 pm - Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland

