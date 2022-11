When will PGA Tour Hero World Challenge Start? Date, time, participants, and more

The Hero World Challenge Championship, hosted by Tiger Woods, started in 2000. This year, it will begin on Monday, November 28, in Albany, Bahamas.

Around seventeen professional golfers will compete in an unofficial championship that has a purse of $3.5 million.

The event is organized to benefit the Tiger Woods Foundation, and it does not offer FedEx Cup points as it's an unofficial championship. Neither will its prize money be added to the players' official earnings. However, the event is scheduled to be part of the PGA Tour.

The event will start on November 28 with an Amateur practice round and will wrap up on December 4 with the final round and after-party.

Notably, Tiger Woods has announced that he will play at the 2022 Hero World Challenge.

2022 Hero World Challenge Schedule

November 28, Monday

Event: Amateur practice rounds

November 29, Tuesday

Event: Amateur outing

November 30, Wednesday

Event: Official Pro-Am

December 1, Thursday

Event: Round 1

Round 1 Time : 10:00 am.

: 10:00 am. Shuttle Times: 9:30 am โ€“ 5 pm

December 2, Friday

Event: Round 2

Round 2 Beach Party (Invite only)

Time: 10:00 am.

10:00 am. Shuttle Times: 9:30 am โ€“ 5 pm

December 3, Saturday

Event: Round 3

Round 3 Time : 10:30 am.

: 10:30 am. Shuttle Times: 10 am โ€“ 5:30 pm

December 4, Sunday

Event: Round 4

Round 4 Time : 10:00 am.

: 10:00 am. Shuttle Times: 9:30 am โ€“ 5 pm

9:30 am โ€“ 5 pm Hero World Challenge After-Party (Invite only)

2022 Hero World Challenge players

Max Homa

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tom Kim

Viktor Hovland

Shane Lowry

Sam Burns

Tony Finau

Jordan Spieth

Tiger Woods

Kevin Kisner

Tommy Fleetwood

Scottie Scheffler

Billy Horschel

Xander Schauffele

Hideki Matsuyama

Jon Rahm

Cameron Young

Justin Thomas

Sungjae Im

Collin Morikawa

Hero World Challenge winners over the years

2000 (January): Tom Lehman

Runner up: David Duval

Prize money: $1,000,000

2000 (December): Davis Love III

Runner-up: Tiger Woods

Prize money:$1,0 00,000

2001: Tiger Woods

Runner-up: Vijay Singh

Prize money: $1, 000,000

2002: Padraig Harrington

Runner-up: Tiger Woods

Prize money: $1, 000,000

2003: Davis Love III

Runner-up: Tiger Woods

Prize Money: $1,200,000

2004: Tiger Woods

Runner-up: Padraig Harrington

Prize money: $1,250,000

2005: Luke Donald

Runner-up: Darren Clarke

Prize money: $1,300,000

2006: Tiger Woods

Runner-up: Geoff Ogilvy

Prize money: $1,350,000

2007: Tiger Woods

Runner-up: Zach Johnson

Prize money: $1,350,000

2008: Vijay Singh

Runner-up: Steve Stricker

Prize money: $1,350,000

2009: Jim Furyk

Runner-up: Graeme McDowell

Prize money: $1,350,000

2010: Graeme McDowell

Runner-up: Tiger Woods

Prize money: $1,200,000

2011: Tiger Woods

Runner-up: Zach Johnson

Prize money: $1,200,000

2012: Graeme McDowell

Runner-up: Keegan Bradley

Prize money: $1,000,000

2013: Zach Johnson

Runner-up: Tiger Woods

Prize money: $1, 000,000

2014: Jordan Spieth

Runner-up: Henrik Stenson

Prize money: $1, 000,000

2015: Bubba Watson

Runner-up: Patrick Reed

Prize money: $1,000,000

2016: Hideki Matsuyama

Runner-up: Henrik Stenson

Prize money: $1,000,000

2017: Rickie Fowler

Runner-up: Charley Hoffman

Prize money: $1,000,000

2018: Jon Rahm

Runner-up: Tony Finau

Prize money: $1,000,000

2019: Henrik Stenson

Runner-up: Jon Rahm

Prize money: $1,000,000

2020

Canceled due to Covid-19

2021: Viktor Hovland

Runner-up: Scottie Scheffler

Prize money: $1,000,000

