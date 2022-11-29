2022 Hero World Challenge: Tee times, schedule, and where to watch 

In a major development, Tiger Woods bowed out of the Hero World Challenge with an injury. The ace golfer announced he won’t be playing due to plantar fasciitis. However, the event is set to go forward without the host and will tee off on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

With the official PGA Tour event done, golfers will head into the 2022 Hero World Challenge with a more eased approach. The 20-man field is currently arriving in the Bahamas ahead of the first tee-off. Even though the event isn’t official, its $3.5 million prize purse does appeal to the golfers.

Tiger Woods is expected to be at the opening ceremony of the event, despite announcing his withdrawal from the competition. The opening festivities will also include a 10 am news conference on Tuesday.

Austrian golfer Sepp Straka will be replacing Woods in the competition. He will tee off alongside Justin Thomas in the first round played on Thursday. The event will also see big name pairings, including the Texas duo Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth, British pair Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland tee off early on Thursday.

Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Max Homa, and Tony Finau will be among the others teeing off at the Albany course for the 72-hole event.

Here are the Thursday tee times for the Hero World Challenge (All times ET)

1st tee

11 am - Cameron Young, Tom Kim

11:11 am - Billy Horschel, Sungjae Im

11:22 am - Kevin Kisner, Sam Burns

11:33 am - Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood

11:44 am - Corey Conners, Shane Lowry

11:55 am - Max Homa, Tony Finau

12:06 pm - Sepp Straka, Justin Thomas

12:17 pm - Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm

12:28 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth

12:39 pm - Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland

2022 Hero World Challenge competition schedule

December 1, Thursday

Event: Round 1

Time: 10 am.

Shuttle Times: 9:30 am – 5 pm

December 2, Friday

Event: Round 2

Beach Party (Invite only)

Time: 10 am.

Shuttle Times: 9:30 am – 5 pm

December 3, Saturday

Event: Round 3

Time: 10:30 am.

Shuttle Times: 10 am – 5:30 pm

December 4, Sunday

Event: Round 4

Time: 10 am.

Shuttle Times: 9:30 am – 5 pm

Hero World Challenge After-Party (Invite only)

Where to watch Hero World Challenge

Viewers will be able to watch the 2022 Hero World Challenge live on the Golf Channel and Peacock. All times are Eastern.

Here is the full schedule for the Hero World Challenge on different platforms (all times Eastern):

Thursday, December 1

TV- Golf Channel: 1:30-3:30 pm

Radio- Siruis XM: 11 am - 4 pm

Stream - Peacock: 1:30-3:30 pm

Friday, December 2

TV- Golf Channel: 1:30-3:30 pm

Radio - Siruis XM: 11 am-4 pm

Stream- Peacock: 1:30-3:30 pm

Saturday, December 3

TV- Golf Channel: 12 pm-2:30 pm

NBC: 2:30 pm-5 pm

Radio - Sirius XM: 11 am-5 pm

Stream - Peacock: 12 pm-5 pm

Sunday, December 4

TV - Golf Channel: 12 pm-1 pm

NBC: 1 pm-5 pm

Radio - Sirius XM: 11 am-5 pm

Stream - Peacock: 12 pm-5 pm

