2022 Hero World Challenge: Tee times, schedule, and where to watch 

In a major development, Tiger Woods bowed out of the Hero World Challenge with an injury. The ace golfer announced he won’t be playing due to plantar fasciitis. However, the event is set to go forward without the host and will tee off on Thursday, December 1, 2022.
With the official PGA Tour event done, golfers will head into the 2022 Hero World Challenge with a more eased approach. The 20-man field is currently arriving in the Bahamas ahead of the first tee-off. Even though the event isn’t official, its $3.5 million prize purse does appeal to the golfers.
Tiger Woods is expected to be at the opening ceremony of the event, despite announcing his withdrawal from the competition. The opening festivities will also include a 10 am news conference on Tuesday.
Austrian golfer Sepp Straka will be replacing Woods in the competition. He will tee off alongside Justin Thomas in the first round played on Thursday. The event will also see big name pairings, including the Texas duo Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth, British pair Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland tee off early on Thursday.
Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Max Homa, and Tony Finau will be among the others teeing off at the Albany course for the 72-hole event.
Here are the Thursday tee times for the Hero World Challenge (All times ET)
1st tee
- 11 am - Cameron Young, Tom Kim
- 11:11 am - Billy Horschel, Sungjae Im
- 11:22 am - Kevin Kisner, Sam Burns
- 11:33 am - Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood
- 11:44 am - Corey Conners, Shane Lowry
- 11:55 am - Max Homa, Tony Finau
- 12:06 pm - Sepp Straka, Justin Thomas
- 12:17 pm - Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm
- 12:28 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth
- 12:39 pm - Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland
2022 Hero World Challenge competition schedule
December 1, Thursday
Event: Round 1
- Time: 10 am.
- Shuttle Times: 9:30 am – 5 pm
December 2, Friday
Event: Round 2
- Beach Party (Invite only)
- Time: 10 am.
- Shuttle Times: 9:30 am – 5 pm
December 3, Saturday
Event: Round 3
- Time: 10:30 am.
- Shuttle Times: 10 am – 5:30 pm
December 4, Sunday
Event: Round 4
- Time: 10 am.
- Shuttle Times: 9:30 am – 5 pm
- Hero World Challenge After-Party (Invite only)
Where to watch Hero World Challenge
Viewers will be able to watch the 2022 Hero World Challenge live on the Golf Channel and Peacock. All times are Eastern.
Here is the full schedule for the Hero World Challenge on different platforms (all times Eastern):
Thursday, December 1
- TV- Golf Channel: 1:30-3:30 pm
- Radio- Siruis XM: 11 am - 4 pm
- Stream - Peacock: 1:30-3:30 pm
Friday, December 2
- TV- Golf Channel: 1:30-3:30 pm
- Radio - Siruis XM: 11 am-4 pm
- Stream- Peacock: 1:30-3:30 pm
Saturday, December 3
- TV- Golf Channel: 12 pm-2:30 pm
- NBC: 2:30 pm-5 pm
- Radio - Sirius XM: 11 am-5 pm
- Stream - Peacock: 12 pm-5 pm
Sunday, December 4
- TV - Golf Channel: 12 pm-1 pm
- NBC: 1 pm-5 pm
- Radio - Sirius XM: 11 am-5 pm
- Stream - Peacock: 12 pm-5 pm