Who is Caitlin Sellers? Everything we know about Will Zalatoris' newlywed wife

This week, Will Zalatoris tied the nuptial knot with his fiancée, Caitlin Sellers. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony.

Zalatoris shared a beautiful picture on his official Instagram page, jotting:

"Can't wait to spend the rest of my life with my best friend."

The two have been dating since 2018, as reported by Golf Monthly. They met while they were studying at Wake Forest.

Caitlin Sellers is a perfect example of beauty with brains. She holds two degrees and is now working as a marketing analyst.

Sellers has a bachelor's degree in psychology from Wake Forest and a master's degree from the University of Texas.

Will Zalatoris, who turned professional in 2018, has been in the headlines now and then. However, he prefers to keep his personal life under the radar.

Caitlin strongly supports Zalatoris and has always accompanied him on the PGA Tour, such as at the TPC Colorado Championship.

The two have been vocal about their relationship since getting engaged in April last year. After dating for around three years, Will Zalatoris went down on his knees to ask Sellers to be his wife.

He shared three pictures on April 26, 2021, where he was seen sitting on his knees with a ring in his hand.

Caitlin Sellers changed her last name on social media

Will Zalatoris and Caitlin Sellers' marriage was not a big surprise for the fans, as the couple had been planning it for a while. However, they kept it an intimate affair, only inviting close friends and family members.

Zalatoris is very active on social media and has tremendous fans. However, Caitlin Sellers has a private account. She recently changed her Instagram ID and added Zalatoris to her last name.

Caitlin hails from Texas, where she works in the marketing department, as reported by The Sun. When Caitlin completed her post-graduation, Zalatoris wrote a heartfelt letter supporting and appreciating her efforts. He wrote:

"Way to go on getting your Master's from UT. So proud of you. I know how hard you've worked. Love you, way to go."

Will Zalatoris often shares pictures with Caitlin Sellers on his Instagram account, where he has 256k followers.

It is important to note that Zalatoris is struggling with a back injury and is on hiatus from playing. Fans are anxiously waiting for his return, and hopefully, he will soon be seen on the greens.

While he was away from the game, Zalatoris made the best of the opportunity and married the love of his life. He just shared a picture of their wedding on social media.

In the snap, Will Zalatoris and Caitlin Sellers posed in front of a large wedding arc of flowers and leaves. They were standing on stairs, surrounded by beautiful flowers all around them.

The bride wore a long white train gown with a bouquet in her hand, while the groom was styled in a blue formal paired with black shoes and a black bow tie.

