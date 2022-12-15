Will Zalatoris gets married to ‘best friend’ Caitlin Sellers 

Will Zalatoris spent his weekend on the greens, but not the one he's used to. The Plano alum walked down the aisle with his long-term girlfriend, Caitlin Sellers, who has been his best friend since his college days.

Caitlin and Will got married in an intimate ceremony earlier this week. He shared the good news via his official Instagram page on December 13.

The couple, who have been dating for a long time, announced their engagement back in April 2021 and have since been very vocal about their relationship.

Sharing the good news, the Texas native posted a slew of glamorous pictures with a caption that said:

"Best day of my life. I love you."

Earlier this week, he again took to his social media account to share a happy moment from his wedding.

"Can't wait to spend the rest of my life with my best friend. I love you," Zalatoris wrote in the caption of his wedding post.

In a picture shared on his Instagram page, Will Zalatoris was dressed in blue formals with a matching bow tie while his gorgeous wife Caitlin was in the limelight in her elegant white wedding gown.

The train of the wedding dress was spread over the stairs while she was holding white flowers in her hand.

The newly married couple posed for the camera, standing side by side with Will Zalatoris' hands resting on his wife's waist. Caitlin has changed her last name to Zalatoris on her Instagram account.

The bride completed her look with elegant makeup and open hair flowing down her shoulders. Will and Caitlin stood on stairs decorated with green leaves and flowers, making an arc above their heads on an olive-colored wall.

"Congrats to the most stunning couple!"- Fans after Will Zalatoris got married

Will Zalatoris and Caitlin Sellers are considered among the most beautiful couples in the sports world. They are unarguably made for each other.

After years of dating, the couple finally tied the knot and shared the good news with Will's 256K Instagram followers.

As the news broke on the internet, fans jumped into the comments section of his post to congratulate the newlywed star.

Will Zalatoris with his girlfriend, Caitlin Sellers (Image via Instagram/ @willzalatoris)

Musician Gryffin congratulated the golfer in the comments section. Besides him, Will Zalatoris' fans showered their blessings on the couple. One wrote:

"Congratulations! Looks like it was a beautiful day."

Another said:

"Congrats to the most stunning couple! Love y'all."

There was a slew of hundreds of comments from Will Zalatoris's family, friends, and fans congratulating him on the start of the new chapter of his life.

Will and Caitlin have been dating each other since they met in 2018 at Wake Forest College. According to Golf Monthly, Sellers has completed her post-graduate studies at the University of Texas and is most likely working as a marketing analyst.

Will Zalatoris has been struggling with a back injury since August. He has suffered two herniated discs and has been away from the game. He is set to return pretty soon.

