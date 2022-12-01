“Had the ring… and put it in the safety box” - Will Zalatoris on planning a marriage proposal amidst Masters in Augusta

US golfer Will Zalatoris has had a meteoric rise in the international golf circuit. He came second in two majors, including the PGA Championship and the US Open. In August this year, he won his first PGA Tour event in the form of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He also came second in his debut at the prestigious Masters in April.

His Masters debut was interesting for more reasons than just his brilliant performance. It was two weeks after the coveted tournament that Will Zalatoris got engaged to longtime girlfriend Caitlin Sellers. And it was at Augusta National that he planned how he would propose to her.

He detailed this sweet memory in an interview with Graham Bensinger in September this year.

Zalatoris said:

"Right so the week of Augusta I was planning how I was going to get engaged to her. And called a couple of her friends and we decided to go down to Austin and took her for a walk down one of the trails on the river. And surprised her with some of her friends and proposed in obviously our favorite city."

Although, Will Zalatoris proposed to Caitlin Sellers two weeks after his phenomenal stint at the Masters, he had the ring with him the whole time he was competing at Augusta National. While his initial plan was to wait till Sellers' birthday in July, he wondered why he had to wait so long.

"I laughed a lot at Augusta because I proposed two weeks after. But I had the ring. I believe I got it the Friday before Augusta and put it in the safety deposit box. And I'm like why am I having to sit in here like why am I going to wait till July?"

Bensinger even mentioned that some of Will Zalatoris' closest people thought that the proposal planning aided him to play wonderfully at the Masters. And Will agreed, saying that it kept his mind off overwhelming thoughts about playing and then being in the last group of his first major tournament.

When Bensinger asked him how the proposal went, Zalatoris said that although he messed up his speech a little bit, it was Sellers' answer that he needed to hear.

"I had a speech but it did not come out exactly how I was planning. I think I had like my little three or four things I wanted to say and just said them in a complete random order. She said 'yes' and then that was all I needed to hear."

It is certainly a beautiful memory that the couple will never forget.

How did Will Zalatoris and Caitlin Sellers meet?

Will Zalatoris and fiancee Caitlin Sellers (Image via Instagram/Will Zalatoris)

It is said that every good love story has a meet cute. In the case of Will Zalatoris and Caitlin Sellers at least that rings true. The couple met in a psychology class when they were both studying at the Wake Forest University in North Carolina.

Will spoke about how he met Sellers in an interview with Graham Bensinger in September this year.

"Psychology class. She sat right behind me and it was kind of funny because I ended up missing a couple weeks and so I asked for some notes. And all of a sudden we were going on our first date. (I) didn't really do a whole lot of studying, I don't think. I may have gotten the notes from her, but I definitely didn't look at them."

Zalatoris left college a semester early to turn professional in golf and Sellers went to grad school. The couple dated long-distance for almost a year and a half. Bensinger mentioned that while Will was on the road, he would FaceTime Sellers every night just to watch her study.

At the question, the golfer laughed and jokingly thanked Bensinger for making it sound creepy, but he explained that it was their way to stay connected through their chaotic schedules.

"She would be studying and I'd be on the road by myself at some you know random town. That was the part that was hardest. Coming up through the Monday qualifiers was the fact that you're not with people that you know. It's not like it's a tournament where you're there for a full week. You're carrying your own bag, you're booking your own travel, you're doing it, you know, catching the cheaper flight going through priceline. Trying to find a room last minute or whatever if you made it for the week. But it was just kind of our way of staying connected."

Graham Bensinger said that Caitlin Sellers thinks that the year and a half that they were doing long distance was actually great. And Will agreed because both of them could give 110% to their careers. The time apart helped their communication and Sellers obviously helped him get through his golf season.

"I was able to give 110 percent to my craft and she was able to give 110 percent to grad school you know. So we let it. We lived our our lives during the day, but then in the evenings we'd catch up and see how things were going. And I think it really helped us with our communication. It was a long year and a half obviously for me on the golf course, but she definitely helped me get through it."

Without a doubt, Will Zalatoris and Caitlin Sellers are a power couple who support each other in good times and the worst.

