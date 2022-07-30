"Having my mom and dad on FaceTime, that's what got me emotional" - Felix Auger-Aliassime reflects on his maiden ATP title victory in Rotterdam

Felix Auger-Aliassime looked back at the biggest moment of his career so far and expressed the emotions he felt that day. The rising Canadian talent won his maiden ATP title at the ABN Amro Open in Rotterman back in February and was chuffed to bits on the court after converting match point. But he realized the full range of his emotions after speaking to his parents moments later.

Auger-Aliassime stunned Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Rotterdam final, dominating the match to register a 6-4, 6-2 win. It was the maiden ATP title for the 21-year-old Canadian, who is regarded as a future superstar in the sport. Speaking during a recent interview, Auger-Aliassime shed light on the moments soon after he won the final.

"Having my mom and dad on FaceTime, I think that's what got me emotional," Felix Auger-Aliassime said in a recent video uploaded by the ATP. "I think, myself, on the court, I was really happy, but I wasn't feeling all the emotions," he added.

He went on to highlight the amount of relief he felt on that Sunday in Rotterdam, as all the hard work over the years finally paid off with a tour-level title. There were added emotions attached to Auger-Aliassime's Rotterdam win as he finally broke the barrier of an ATP final after losing his previous eight finals on tour.

"Once you're close with your people, and you share a moment with them, that's when you really start feeling all the emotions because you think of the tough moments of losing finals. You think of the work that you put together, and it's just really a big relief. It's like this stress that all goes out at the same time. I think that's why you feel emotions as a player," he further expressed.

The Canadian player added that he's just getting started and has set much higher goals for the future.

"For sure, now I can put this behind me, but my goals now are even higher. I will try to repeat that first and to do even better," he concluded.

Felix Auger-Aliassime had a run to remember en route to the Rotterdam title. He defeated Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie, Andrey Rublev, and Tsitsipas in consecutive matches to be crowned the champion. The Canadian player opened his campaign with a win against Egor Gerasimov.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey Toil, talent & persistence pay off



Final Rio 2019 Loss

Final Lyon 2019 Loss

Final Stuttgart 2019 Loss

Final Rotterdam 2020 Loss

Final Marseille 2020 Loss

Final Cologne 2020 Loss

Final Melbourne 2021 Loss

Final Stuttgart 2021 Loss

Final Rotterdam 2022 WIN



Felix Auger-Aliassime Toil, talent & persistence pay offFinal Rio 2019 LossFinal Lyon 2019 LossFinal Stuttgart 2019 LossFinal Rotterdam 2020 LossFinal Marseille 2020 LossFinal Cologne 2020 LossFinal Melbourne 2021 LossFinal Stuttgart 2021 LossFinal Rotterdam 2022 WINFelix Auger-Aliassime https://t.co/v02m0l70K2

"Playing one of the best players in the history of our sport is always special" - Felix Auger-Aliassime on Andy Murray

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Felix Auger-Aliassime produced one of his best performances of the tournament in his second-round match against three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray. Looking back at the match, Auger-Aliassime spoke about the 'special moment' of playing Murray, who he termed one of the best players of all time.

The Canadian believes he played some of his best tennis this year in that match, which he won 6-3, 6-4. He rushed to a 4-0 lead in the first set before Murray shot back, but the 21-year-old was able to close out the set. He then carried on with the momentum in the second set.

"Playing Andy, one of the best players in the history of our sport, is always special. It was quite an entertaining match. I had an amazing start and played some of my best tennis this year. I went up 4-0, and then, as he always does, he broke me back, came back, and then I was able to close out the first set."

"And then again, the second set started my way, and I was able to dictate the match and really be dominant, so it was a great win," Auger-Aliassime said on the same.

After a strong claycourt season and a good start to the grasscourt season, Auger-Aliassime did not have the best of times at Wimbledon and the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, losing in the first round at both tournaments. He will now shift his focus to the US Open swing, starting with the Los Cabos Open.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far